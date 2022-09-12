NFL Draft Profile: Lew Nichols III, Running Back, Central Michigan Chippewas

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5092

Wt: 220

40: 4.52

DOB: 08/16/

Hometown: Detroit, MI

High School: Cass Technical

Eligibility: 2023

Lew Nichols III

Central Michigan Chippewas

One Liner:

Nichols flashes promising burst and agility when it comes to making defenders miss in the open field, but he’s shown some high variation in production when facing defenses with NFL-caliber players.

Evaluation:

Nichols doesn’t fully play to his listed build as he breaks fewer tackles with power than you would expect for a stout, 220 lb. player. However, he displays excellent burst with a viable top speed that leads to big plays. Nichols has steady hands as a ball carrier and pass catcher. He’s a very patient and creative runner who displays the ability to vary his pace and manipulate defenders. Nichols has the lateral agility to bounce between gaps, redirect without much pause, and execute lateral movements in the open field. He also has decent contact balance. Nichols needs to improve his third-down skills to increase his draft projection. He currently rarely takes snaps in the slot or runs routes that result in him working downfield. He’s occasionally late to diagnose threats in pass protection. Nichols isn’t aggressive enough in as a blocker. Even when he’s on time with his blocks, he usually just throws a shoulder at the defender and then gets out of the way. In 2021, Nichols ran for over 100 yards in ten of his 13 appearances, with the lone exceptions being against Robert Morris (Central Michigan won 45-0), LSU, and Miami (OH). In the games against the RedHawks and Tigers, Nichols totaled 24 carries for 39 yards and six receptions for 21 yards. NFL teams will have questions about those performances considering both programs boasted significantly more talent than Central Michigan’s usual competition. It’s crucial that Nichols showcases himself well against Power Five programs in 2022. Specifically, he needs to prove his play strength can go toe-to-toe with other NFL prospects. The redshirt sophomore projects as a Day 3 pick, but there’s room for his stock to rise.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Nichols was a three-star recruit from Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Mich., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 1,119 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 1,003 for On3.com. Nichols was the No. 74 running back recruit in the nation and the No. 28 recruit in Michigan for 247Sports. He was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked three-star recruit for ESPN with a 75 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, Nichols ran for 1,078 yards and 23 touchdowns on 84 carries. He earned all-state recognition from the Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, and Associated Press as a senior. Nichols was a three-year starter at Cass Technical and won a state championship in 2016. He was the 2020 MAC Freshman of the Year, 2021 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and earned 2021 First-Team All-MAC honors when he led the FBS in rushing yards.