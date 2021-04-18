Liam Eichenberg - Offensive Tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

LIAM EICHENBERG | Notre Dame | OT | #74 | rSr | 6051 | 305 | 5.12e | Cleveland, OH | Saint Ignatius

Overview:

Dating all the way back to 2009, the Fighting Irish have had a future first-round pick manning the left-tackle position. Liam Eichenberg looks to continue that trend it the 2021 draft. With a lot of experience at the position, Eichenberg has seen a positive progression in his play during his career. He boasts a prototypical frame to slot in early as a blind-side protector. Eichenberg hits all the requisite size thresholds wanted at the position. He is a very smooth pass protector who possesses outstanding patience and balance to remain square against more athletic edge rushers. Eichenberg has good hands, remaining active early in reps. In the run game, Eichenberg is powerful enough to compete at a high level. He is a hustler who plays with a bit of a mean streak, working to the echo of the whistle on more than a few occasions. The biggest question mark is just how high is his upside. There is nothing physically that pops out about Eichenberg. He is a solid but not exceptional athlete that could cause some issues working in space on the next level. There is a clear projection moving forward. With a consistent and calculated approach, Eichenberg possesses a solid blend of size, athleticism and consistency to hear his name called sometime on the first two days of the 2021 draft.

Background:

A four-year letter winner for the Fighting Irish, Eichenberg has started 38 games at left tackle for the team. Was considered a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting service coming out of Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Played for head coach Chuck Kyle while at Saint Ignatius.

