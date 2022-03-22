NFL Draft Profile: Liam Shanahan, Offensive Lineman, LSU Tigers

#56

Pos: OC

Ht: 6042

Wt: 305

Hand: 918

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7848

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 8/17/1998

Hometown: Marlborough, MA

High School: Marlborough

Liam Shanahan

LSU Tigers

One-Liner:

Shanahan is a smaller center but his athleticism and acumen allow him to wall off defenders and make holes in the run game.

Pros:

Shanahan uses quick feet and leverage to be successful in his run blocking. Knowing he is not the biggest guy he drops his pad level and can slide his feet to engage with pass rushers. He can reach the second level on run plays where he shows his competitive streak and will look to finish defenders. His best traits are the nuance of his hip and body positioning. He understands where to wall off linemen to create gaps. Shanahan is an Ivy League graduate from Harvard and his acumen shows on the field.

Cons:

Certainly a smaller center that needs to add mass if he wants to play in the NFL. SEC teams often placed a true nose in front of him which gave him fits, His base needs better stability as he can be driven into the quarterback’s lap by blitzing linebackers. Want to see more strike out of his hands and increased play strength. While it is rare, he occasionally allows edge defenders or delayed blitzers to penetrate the A gap, on games or dog blitzes respectively.

Summary:

Shanahan is a solid center that with added mass and strength could add depth to an NFL offensive line, He has command over the line with signal calls and blitz pickup responsibility coming at ease. He is not a superior athlete but he works to the second level well and is able to displace would-be tacklers. NFL development should help Shanahan grow into his body and become a solid prospect.

Background:

Raised in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Economics. Did not play in 2016. Played in 10 games as a freshman. Played in 10 games as a sophomore. Played in 10 games as a junior. Transferred from Harvard to LSU as a graduate. Played in 10 games as a senior.

Hula Bowl: It’s hard to go unnoticed at LSU, but Shanahan has remained in relative anonymity as a starter the past two seasons in Baton Rouge. Previously, the Massachusetts mauler was last seen dominating the Ivy League during his time at Harvard. At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Shanahan tips the scales at a solid size for the center position. His combination of work ethic, intelligence (earned an MBA in business during his time at LSU) and leadership might be unparalleled in this year’s draft class. In addition, he possesses the versatility to play all three interior offensive line positions. Shanahan projects as a borderline Day 3/priority free-agent prospect.

Grade:

Late Day Three (Round 6-7)

Serritella Evaluation

Transitioning from Harvard to LSU (don’t hear that everyday) in 2020, Liam Shahahan went from small school offensive guard to starting center in the SEC. How Shanahan handled that transition speaks volumes to his overall talent level and work ethic. Boasting a nice frame with room to grow, Shanahan does not fit the small school moniker from a physical perspective. From a technical perspective, he does a nice job remaining patient working laterally and up to the second level. Shanahan frames well, always seeming to be on balance in the run and pass game. His length plays huge dividends with the ability to stall momentum and lock out at the point of attack. The angles he takes blocking back and to the second level are pristine, showing the ability to cut off flow easily. Despite only being a one year player at LSU, he was given responsibilities to set protections at the line. More technician than powerful, Shanahan is still growing into his frame. Listed at 270 pounds on the Harvard roster, Shanahan has added a substantial amount of weight in a very small amount of time. His power profile is still a major work in progress, leading to his feet stalling on contact far too often. Shanahan can get overwhelmed at the point of attack, lacking the anchor to stay attached, falling off of way too many blocks. He is a segmented mover that takes a ton of effort to work to the second level, lacking the spatial awareness to consistently block second level defenders. This time last summer, Liam Shanahan was not on anyone’s radar. With his year of solid play in the SEC, he now sits as a developmental center prospect who should be a hot commodity late into Day Three of after the draft. Landing in the right situation, he has some baseline traits that could be worth the time to develop.