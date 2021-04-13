Lorenzo Burns - Inside Cornerback Arizona Wildcats Scouting Report

LORENZO BURNS | Arizona | DC | #2 | rSr | 5096 | 175 | Murrieta, CA | Linfield Christian HS | 10.10.97

Overview:

A boundary corner for the Wildcats, Burns was a mainstay for numerous years. Does a great job of mirroring and matching his opponent’s movements to stay with them. He combines this with a strong back-pedal along with great hip transition, which rarely allows him to be caught out of position. One upside to Burns is his experience; he has been a starter for three years, so he has the instincts and general football intelligence to anticipate and diagnose plays. The California native needs to improve his ability to finish plays as far too many times he finds himself in great position ready to make a play on the ball only to have his opponent out-muscle him for the ball. If his ball skills get better, Burns has the experience needed to translate to the NFL, which will alone give him the opportunity to get selected in the late rounds of the 2021 draft.

Background:

Burst onto the scene with 81 tackles and five interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was subsequently named to the All-PAC 12 first team after his great season. Missed two games in 2018 due to undisclosed injury. Burns kept up the great play in 2019, being named team defensive MVP after the season for the Wildcats. Played in five games as a sophomore. In total, played in 41 games for the Wildcats. Father played football and baseball at USC and suffered a career-ending neck injury during the 1989 Rose Bowl.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.