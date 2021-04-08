Luke Farrell - Tight End Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

LUKE FARRELL | Ohio State | TE | #89 | Sr | 6046 | 250 | 4.82 | Perry, OH | Perry HS

Overview:

A big strong tight end who has a lot of experience in both the pass and run game, Farrell has a chance to be a solid prospect in the NFL due to his size, athleticism and his promising recruiting profile. While Farrell has not opened eyes in the passing game due to his limited usage, he has shown that he can be a weapon when called upon. Farrell has natural hands and has an exceptionally large catch radius with his long arms. His separation ability is solid as he usually relies on his instincts to read defenses zone coverage and find the soft spot to get open. He’s great at getting open when the play breaks down and his quarterback is throwing on the run. Farrell can make the one-handed grabs look easy but he has not had many opportunities to prove himself as a reliable pass-catcher. Farrell is a great blocker and uses his size and leverage ability to wash down incoming defensive ends. Luke Farrell is an interesting prospect as he is in an offense that is not tight end friendly whatsoever but his ability as a blocker and requisite athleticism are going to get him a lot of attention prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. If Farrell can improve his overall production by a little, he’ll have no issues latching on as a possession receiving tight end who has the toughness to be a great blocker at the next level.

Background:

Raised in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Human Development & Family Science major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in eight games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 14 games as a junior. Played in four games in 2020. Played basketball in high school. Brother attended Ohio State.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.