NFL Draft Profile: Luke Tenuta, Offensive Tackle, Virginia Tech Hokies

#69

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 315

DOB: 9/1/99

Eligible: 2022

Crozet, VA

Western Albemarle High School

Luke Tenuta

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: Unteachable traits are inherently more valuable than any other aspect of a player’s skillset. Luke Tenuta’s game is centered around his impressive movement skills and length. Specifically, the Virginia Tech tackle’s short-area quickness is a trait worth building on. He has a wide range of impact thanks to his long arms and burst. Tenuta is capable of pulling or climbing to lead block in the run game. In pass protection, he consistently exhibits sufficient change of direction and mirroring ability. On top of his movement skills, Tenuta has fairly loose hips to hinge and engage quickly. When shooting his hands, the fourth-year junior typically practices sound weight distribution. Tenuta also keeps a wide base to enhance his anchor. Similarly, the young tackle can hold his ground when he shoots his hands low to maximize leverage. If he sustains his block long enough, Tenuta is able to rework his hands when his initial punch is inaccurate. He is at his best when he initiates contact. One of the lineman’s most impressive traits is his leg drive. Tenuta persistently churns his legs to sustain blocks after his grip is broken. When he engages with accurate hands and drives his legs, the Hokies tackle can push defenders back off the ball. In pass protection, Tenuta flashes awareness against stunts and generally keeps a hard inside shoulder to counter inside moves.

Cons:

Ezring: While athleticism is unteachable, a player’s technique is imperative to their success. For example, Tenuta often surrenders his chest by shooting his hands late and aiming high and outside. Moreover, his late punches minimize any benefits that his length advantage affords him. The Hokies standout’s improper hand usage reduces his ability to manage distance and keep engagement on his terms. Tenuta also displays improper footwork. These false steps decrease his play speed. What’s more, Tenuta plays high. His high pad level further gives up his chest and leaves him susceptible to any number of pass rush moves. Tenuta’s limited flexibility and backbend also hurt his ability to gain leverage. Additionally, the athletic lineman lacks the requisite grip strength to consistently sustain blocks. He is routinely beaten by defenders with active or refined hands. Opponents regularly push-pull, stack-and-shed or rip through his blocks with little resistance. He sometimes holds to compensate for his limited grip strength. Furthermore, Tenuta does not exhibit NFL play strength or an NFL anchor. He is noticeably displaced from the point of engagement by defenders’ hands. Similarly, opposing players redirect or walk through his blocks far too easily. Tenuta also fails to consistently generate a substantial push off the line. Finally, the Hokies tackle struggles with occasional mental lapses. He simply looks lost in pass protection and as a run blocker at times.

Summary:

Ezring: A high-upside tackle prospect, Luke Tenuta has starter potential in zone offenses. The Hokies tackle’s game is predicated on his length and movement skills. That said, he lacks the requisite grip strength and power to see the field early. Tenuta projects as a developmental piece who may develop into a starter in a zone-blocking scheme.

Background:

Born in Columbus, Ohio to parents Jon and Dori Tenuta, Luke Nicholas Tenuta majors in multimedia journalism at Virginia Tech. He has two brothers, Zach and Matt. His father played football at the University of Virginia and has worked as a defensive coordinator and coach at Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia and more. Luke Tenuta played high school football at Western Albemarle high school in Crozet, Virginia. The standout tackle had a strong high school career that culminated in his being ranked a 3-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet also listed him as the 821st-ranked recruit in the nation, the 68th offensive tackle in the nation and the 19th-best recruit in the state of Virginia. While at Western Albemarle, Tenuta was a three-time letterwinner. He was also a 2017 VHSL Class 3A all-state pick. Tenuta recorded 52.5 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a defensive end and was selected all-conference, all-district and all-region on the offensive line. With Virginia Tech, the lineman played in all 13 games of his redshirt freshman season and started five at right tackle. In 2020, Tenuta started in all eight games he played. Although he has primarily played right tackle for the Hokies, he is expected to shift to the left side to replace 2021 first-round pick Christian Darrisaw.

One-Liners

Ezring: While he currently lacks the requisite grip strength and power to see an NFL field, Luke Tenuta’s movement skills and length give him starter potential in zone offenses.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.2 / 8.0