NFL Draft Profile: Lyn-J Dixon, Running Back, Clemson Tigers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Clemson running back, Lyn-J Dixon
Lyn-J Dixon
clemson tigers

#23
Pos: RB
Ht: 5092
Wt: 190
DOB: 2/18/99
Eligible: 2022
Butler, GA
Taylor County

Pros:

Leinweber: A back with good vision, Dixon does well to find running lanes. He takes advantage of vacated areas at the first level left by stunts. In the open field, Dixon uses his blockers, running behind them. He has an active off-hand and enough physicality to get through high tackles. As a receiver, he displays soft hands and can adjust to off-target passes.

Cons:

Leinweber: Dixon is undersized, preventing him from being a bell cow as he does not grind out yards running inside. Due to lower body stiffness, he loses balance after changing directions. His pads are often high despite being a smaller back. When lanes open up, he takes too long to get upfield causing him to get run down from behind. He will bounce runs outside and continue to move backward. His speed and explosiveness are only average. Dixon does not show the physicality required to pass protect successfully.

Summary:

Leinweber: An undersized runner, Dixon lacks the physical traits required to be an NFL back. He is neither physical nor does he have the speed and dynamism to be a playmaker. Dixon projects as a camp invite who has an outside shot to make a practice squad thanks to his vision and soft hands. 

Background: 

Raised in Butler, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Gained 20 lbs. since arriving at Clemson. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized runner with good vision who lacks the physical traits required to be an NFL back.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0/5.5

