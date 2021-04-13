Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Mac McCain III - Inside Cornerback North Carolina A&T Aggies Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Mac McCain III
Author:
Publish date:

FRANKLIN “MAC” MCCAIN III | North Carolina A&T | CB | #29 | Sr | 5096 | 175 | Greensboro, NC | Dudley HS

Overview: 

North Carolina A&T defensive back Franklin “Mac” McCain has been a dynamic playmaker on the backend for the Aggies, leading to various interceptions and touchdowns as a result. He has had outstanding production during his career, profiling as arguably the most outstanding defensive back on the FCS level. McCain is a springy athlete who is explosive in short spaces. He remains balanced to work out of breaks and stay in phase with the football in the air. Despite seeing the majority of reps on the outside for the defense, McCain is the type of quick footed defender who could thrive in the nickel role on the next level. He has no issue throwing his body around, showing outstanding effort despite being thin framed with limited power profile. That size profile limits McCain’s ability to win consistently in the air in contested catch situations. There are serious limitations projecting him outside, potentially forcing him inside on a full-time basis. Whether McCain is a full-time nickel on the next level or not remains to be seen but McCain has the type of athletic profile to fit as a starting nickel down the road.

Background: 

Started all 12 games as a freshman, intercepting six passes, including three returned for touchdowns. Started eight games as a sophomore. Suffered torn ACL at the end of 2018 season. Started nine games as a junior. All-MEAC selection in each of his three seasons. Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after the team’s season was moved to spring. Prepped at Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

mac

