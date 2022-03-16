Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Marcus McKethan, Offensive Lineman, North Carolina Tarheels

NFL Draft profile scouting report for North Carolina OG Marcus McKethan
North Carolina OG Marcus McKethan
North Carolina logo

#73
Pos: OG
Ht: 6064
Wt: 340
Hand: 1028
Arm: 3358
Wing:
40: 5.31
Vertical: 27.5
Broad: 902
3 Cone: 7.81
Bench: 27
Shuttle: 4.99
DOB: 05/19/
Hometown: Barnwell, SC
High School: Barnwell

Marcus McKethan
North Carolina Tarheels

Pros

Has the functional strength to overpower anybody in the box. Extremely big body and long-limbed for a guard. Can anchor vs interior defensive linemen and vs. stunting edge rushers. Square pulls to the front side with good lateral quickness for his size. Knows to get his hips around when moving towards the front of zone.

Cons

Lacks open-field agility. Doesn’t understand hand pacing and placement. Has bad technique with wide hands and a wide base. Bends at the waist and fails to really have knee bend. Stiff from lower body to the upper body. Has huge hands, long arms, and good hand strength but fails to latch because of the lack of inside hand replacement.

Overall

Massive bodied, heavy-handed but heavy-footed, waist bender. Projects as a developmental guard with upside to be a below average starter in the level. McKethan has ultra-long arms for the position with near 36 inches. He uses that length to his advantage plenty, but he is over-reliant on it, lacking in hand technique and knee bend. At such a big size on the interior, it is expected that McKethan is going to sacrifice parts of his game in his pass blocking. Coaching him to narrow his base will help him sit back more; McKethan is a big clunky body who fails to move well in space, which limits his projection based on the lack of athleticism and tools to work with.

Grade

6.4/ 7.7

