Marcus Murphy - Strong Safety Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

MARCUS MURPHY | Mississippi State | DS | #7 | Jr | 6002 | 200 | West Point, MS | West Point | 09.17.98

Overview:

When looking at Murphy as a prospect, he has a lot of natural gifts, but those traits didn’t translate on tape. Murphy looks like he was built in a lab. His play strength is fantastic, and he moves really well. Murphy can flip his hips and has the speed to cover tight ends. On film, though, Murphy can’t tackle. He lacks effort and technique. At times, Murphy looks disinterested. He plays soft on the field and lacks the instincts to come downhill and make plays. The aggressiveness just isn’t there. There will also be concerns surrounding his character. On paper, Murphy looks like a really good prospect, but his weaknesses are very difficult to correct. He is worthy of being a priority free agent because of his measurables, but the bust factor makes him a tough sell as a draft pick.

Background:

Raised outside of Starkville, Mississippi. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Started 3 of 5 games played missed 8 games due to suspension as a sophomore. Started 6 games as a junior before opting out and declaring for the NFL Draft with remaining traditional eligibility. Mother passed away in 2019. Has a son that needs a bone marrow transplant due to a genetic abnormality. Suspension has been called a team rules violation (2019).

