Mark Webb - Cornerback Georgia Bulldogs Scouting Report

MARK WEBB | Georgia | DC | #23 | rJr | 6013 | 210 | Pittsburgh, PA | Archbishop Wood

Overview:

Won the Georgia Bulldogs team award for most versatile player as the starter at their STAR position. His role in the NFL will be just that as a matchup player who can provide a team with some versatility. Webb is well put together, displaying noteworthy strength to match up against bigger tight ends in coverage without being bullied at the catch point or on in-breaking routes. Most comfortable playing around the line of scrimmage where he can exhibit his strength at the point of attack against blockers in run support and capable tackling abilities. Adds versatility as a capable blitzer to provide a changeup in the defense. Limited athlete with stiff hips that leave him susceptible to being beat by quicker receivers in man coverage. An unfavorable matchup in the slot as a result of poor short-area quickness, incapable of moving his feet on a lateral plane in space to disrupt receivers from the slot. Webb’s impact will be best suited as a safety at the next level who can play in the box and be a piece that a defense can use to match up against bigger tight ends.

Background:

Raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Financial Planning major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 1 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Played in 14 games as a junior. Played in seven games in 2020. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.