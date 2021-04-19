Marlon Williams - Wide Receiver Central Florida Knights Scouting Report

MARLON WILLIAMS | UCF | WO | #6 | SR | 5116 | 215 | 4.62 | Mobile, Alabama | McGill-Toolen HS | 08.12

Overview:

Coming off a stellar career for UCF, Marlon Williams was a favorite target amongst a plethora of receivers for the young quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. With over 2,200 receiving yards in his career, he is one of the most prolific wideouts in school history. He predominantly lined up in the slot or on the outside in stacks, operating on a vertical route tree. He showed great ability in selling post and corner routes by shifting his shoulders to flip the hips of the opposing cornerback in the wrong direction. He also tracks the ball very well in the air and uses that to his advantage by positioning himself correctly at the catch point. Pure foot speed is a concern with Williams because his frame is top-heavy and he runs heavy-footed which limits his get-off from the snap. His hips are also not very fluid, which hinders his route running, as he tends to round off breaks instead of cutting. Williams can be a fine depth option for most teams who operate on a similar, vertical route stem as he did in college.

Background:

Raised in Mobile, Alabama. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played basketball in high school.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com