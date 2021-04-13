Marquez Stevenson - Wide Receiver Houston Cougars Scouting Report

MARQUEZ STEVENSON | Houston | WO | #5 | rSR | 5116 | 190 | 4.48 | Shreveport, LA | Northwood HS | 03.26.98

Overview:

No matter the era, speed always sells. That’s something Stevenson brings to a high level. He’s a legitimate vertical threat in the 2021 NFL Draft class who routinely destroys cushion from opposing defensive backs. Although he is not the most physical wide receiver in the class, Stevenson’s deep speed and surprisingly crisp releases offer the ability to align both inside and out. He is not the longest wide receiver in the world and might be just about maxed out physically. Stevenson can get redirected working down the field without much physicality to counteract. The vertical game has been where the majority of his success has come for the team. He has tools to affect multiple levels of the field but it is a huge work in progress as it currently stands. In the end, NFL teams are always looking to add speed. At worst, Stevenson should occupy a role as the team’s vertical presence while the rest of his game rounds out.

Background:

An All-AAC selection each of the last two seasons, Stevenson has posted 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns on 147 catches during his career. Missed the 2017 season after suffering an ACL injury prior to the season beginning. Was considered a three star recruit by all major recruiting outlets coming out of Northwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Coached by James Gatlin at Northwood. -l

