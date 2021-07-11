NFL Draft Profile: Marquis Hayes, Offensive Guard, Oklahoma Sooners

#54

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 349

DOB: 2/14/99

Eligible: 2022

Maryland Heights, MO

Pattonville High School

Marquis Hayes

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Hayes generates good power when he initiates contact well and squares up to his opponent. He has the length to disrupt pass-rushing lanes on occasion when defenders blow past him. Solid run blocker in a phone booth when he can one step forward and set the edge for his gap.

Cons:

Lamattina: Extremely unathletic as a whole. His hips are very stiff as he tries to move off of his position. Movements look off balance because his frame leans top-heavy which also leads him to lunge at blocks without the proper balanced base. Will be a liability in pass sets because of his lack of reactive athleticism to adjust to twists and stunts along the defensive line. Struggles against explosive and dynamic athletes who can manipulate their path to the pocket to get past Hayes. The imbalance of his frame also causes him to struggle with his anchor ability when defenders are driving into his body. Soft hands that gives pass rushers the opportunity to swipe and break off of blocks fairly quickly.

Summary:

Lamattina: Marquis Hayes is an experienced starter at guard for the Sooners that may struggle to stick on a final roster because of his limited athletic ability that hinders his overall game. With his physical limitations, he will need to play in a system that allows him to stay in a phone booth without having to move off his original spot.

Background:

Raised in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. 19th ranked offensive guard in the nation. 2nd overall recruit out of the state of Missouri. Was named to the All-State Second Team, All-Conference Lineman of the Year, First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Conference. Dealt with an undisclosed injury in 2019. Major is human relations.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Marquis Hayes is an experienced starter at guard for the Sooners that may struggle to stick on a final roster because of his limited athletic ability that hinders his overall game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.7 / 6.7