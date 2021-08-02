NFL Draft Profile: Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State Bulldogs

#1

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 195

DOB: 9/27/00

Eligible: 2022

Pensacola, FL

Pine Forest High School

Martin Emerson

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pros:

Bogan: Long-limbed cornerback with high cut waist and slender build. Excellent feel in zone coverage, naturally sinks with depth on routes without being out leveraged. Excels at playing off the quarterback indicator while playing with tempo to match routes in zone. Shows solid hip fluidity when he is flipping his hips to redirect downhill, making him competitive on routes working back to the quarterback when playing off. Length to compete at the catch point against bigger receivers. Physical player who is good in the run game, fights to shed blocks and is efficient when tackling ball carriers to limit extra yards.

Cons:

Bogan: Lacks an athletic trait that he can hang his hat on. Poor movement skills for a player who predominantly plays away from the line of scrimmage. Generates little to no burst out of his hips when he needs to turn and run on vertical routes. Agility is concerning when watching him struggle with short-area quickness to drive downhill from a pedal. Struggles to stay attached at the top of routes, is not able to sit his hips down once receivers sell him deep. Pad level is concerning for a player who already lacks twitch, needs to focus on playing lower consistently to give himself a chance in coverage. Poor foot speed to stick with receivers vertically consistently in man coverage.

Summary:

Bogan: Long-limbed cornerback who will be scheme specific to cover 3 teams. Cerebral in zone coverage where he excels at deciphering and leveraging route concepts. Extremely limited athlete who lacks twitch and long speed will limit how often he can hold up in man coverage. There will be a fit for him on cover 3 teams where he can tap into his route recognition abilities and outplay his athletic limitations.

One-Liners

Bogan: There will be a fit for him on cover 3 teams where he can tap into his route recognition abilities and outplay his athletic limitations.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 6.4 / 8.0