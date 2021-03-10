Marvin Wilson - Nose Guard Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

MARVIN WILSON | Florida State | DT | #21 | Sr | 6034 | 319 | 5.06e | Houston, TX | Episcopal HS | 09.05.98

Overview:

A consensus five-star high-school recruit and two-time Seminoles team captain, Wilson has prototypical size, excellent strength and sound athleticism for the position. Long and athletic, he is naturally strong and utilizes his hands to blow up plays due to his pure physicality. Wilson is an outstanding run-stuffer with explosive burst to blow up backfields. He’s a force to be reckoned with against the pass and can beat pass-blocking linemen with one move combined with his power. At times it seems as if Wilson is a step too slow, which puts him in poor positions during the play. He admitted as much, stating that was a major point of emphasis during the 2019 offseason and that he has worked on trying to improve his footwork/get-off, in addition to getting in the film room more. He has weighed as much as 330 pounds, but has gained some quickness since shedding some weight and playing in the 310-315 range. A team captain in 2019, Wilson saw his junior campaign end prematurely due to a hand injury (missed four games). For as solid as Wilson’s film was in 2019, his 2020 season was an absolute disaster. He looked like a shadow of his 2019 self, raising some major question marks for him moving forward. The flashes are still there, but the early career hype seems to be fading. Wilson is still a rock-solid prospect who mirrors former Florida State defender Eddie Goldman in a pinch.

Background:

Consensus five-star recruit; racked up 71 tackles for loss and 42 sacks in his high-school career. Registered 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a senior at Episcopal. Chose Florida State over LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.

