Mason Stokke - Fullback Wisconsin Badgers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

MASON STOKKE | Wisconsin | FB | #34 | rSr | 6022 | 244 | 4.79e | Menomonie, WI | Menomonie HS | 09.05._

Overview:

Wisconsin is no stranger to pumping out fullbacks who can play at the next level and Mason Stokke is no exception to that. He made a name for himself as a junior opening up massive run lanes for Jonathan Taylor while also flashing the ability to both carry and catch the ball out of the backfield. He has tremendous size and uses it well to barrel into defenders at the second level and generate movement. His speed and physical traits aren’t anything to gloat about but he can punish people carrying the ball with his strong lower body. His hands are reliable enough to contribute catching the ball in the flat and turning upfield to make a play. Footwork and body positioning are two areas that Stokke will need to improve as he moves on to the NFL. His feet can sometimes get sloppy when approaching a block and it leads to some misses. His body is also out of position at times which allows defenders to leak into the run lane and disrupt the play. That being said, Stokke will aim to join Derek Watt and Alec Ingold as former Badger fullbacks making major contributions in modern-day NFL offenses.

Background:

Raised in Wisconsin. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Personal Finance major. Redshirt. Did not play in 2017 due to injury. Played in 9 games as a sophomore. Switched from LB to FB and played in 12 games as a junior. Parents are married. Brother plays football at Minnesota State. State champion high school wrestler. Tore his right achilles tendon (2017). Member of the National Honor Society.

