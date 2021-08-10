NFL Draft Profile: Matt Allen, Offensive Center, Michigan State Spartans

#64

Pos: OC

Ht: 6030

Wt: 310

DOB: 1/7/98

Eligible: 2022

Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale Central High School

Matt Allen

Michigan State Spartans

Pros:

Calderone: The Spartan center can bring a lot to the table as an interior lineman at the next level. Allen has a strong anchor in pass protection that makes the ability to push him back into the quarterback difficult. He has the versatility to play guard but his best position will be center where he can command an offensive line. He has the leadership qualities that you want to see in an experienced collegiate lineman and it could translate to the next level. Allen has experience at the offensive line position, already accumulating 17 starts even with missing a majority of the 2020 season with injury. Being the technically sound player that he is, Allen’s pass protection is really solid and one of the main strengths of his game. Not to be understated in Allen’s game is his ability to push the pile when he’s run blocking. His lockout ability is evident in not letting the defensive tackles get any type of leverage on the inside. He has some impressive strength in his lower body that makes him tough to get by.

Cons:

Calderone: The injury he suffered in the beginning of the 2020 season is reason to worry for his future as a football player in the NFL and will be something that scouts and NFL personnel should monitor in the 2021 season. Allen also lacks the athleticism to be much of a force when pulling or other lateral movement. He doesn’t have the quickness in his feet that you would want to see on the interior and that could hold him back as well.

Summary:

Calderone: The Spartan leader on the offensive line is a three-year letter winner that has played in 31 career games, including 17 starts at center (seven in 2018, nine in 2019, one in 2020). There is lots of football in his lineage with his two brothers also playing in key roles for the Spartans in prior years. In 2020, Allen missed six games with an injury but started at center in the season opener vs. Rutgers and played 82 snaps.

Background:

Ranked among the nation’s top centers by Scout.com (No. 7), 247Sports.com (No. 10) and ESPN.com (No. 11). Listed among the Midwest’s top prospects by ESPN.com (No. 98) . and was named to PrepStar’s All-Midwest Team. He was a two-year starter for Coach Dan Hartman at Hinsdale (Illinois) Central High School and earned all-state honors from The News-Gazette (first team) and Chicago Tribune (second team) as a senior. Named to Pioneer Press and Daily Herald all-area teams in 2015 and also garnered All-West Suburban Silver honors as a senior. Allen was a team captain and anchored an offensive line that helped the Red Devils average 403 total yards, 160 rushing yards and 37 points per game in 2015. As a three-time all-state selection in wrestling, Allen won the 285-pound state title in Class 3A as a senior in 2016, finished his senior season with a 45-1 record and posted a 41-3 record as a junior while finishing second at 285 pounds in the Class 3A Championships. Allen is the son of John and Leslie Allen. Speaking of family, his older brother, Jack, was a four-year starter (2012-15) and two-time first-team All-America center (2014-15) for the Spartans who played one season (2016) in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. Matt’s other older brother, Brian, was also a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans (2014-17) and was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams; he played in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams his rookie season. Allen was born Jan. 7, 1998 and he is a food industry management major who graduated in December 2020 with his bachelor's degree.

One-Liners

Calderone: The Spartan center can bring a lot to the table as an interior lineman at the next level including his ability to pass block and his collegiate experience.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 6.0 / 6.4