NFL Draft Profile: Matt Bockhorst, Offensive Guard, Clemson Tigers

#65

Pos: OG

Ht: 6032

Wt: 310

DOB: 1/27/99

Eligible: 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Saint Xavier

Matt Bockhorst

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Right guard that looks the part. Bockhorst manages to keep his pads low, allowing him to work under defenders at times. He has good eyes to locate linebackers on the move. In pass protection he is best jump setting as he can shoot his hands right away. Once he lands his punch, he is able to grip and latch on initially. Bockhorst keeps his feet moving.

Cons:

Leinweber: Athletically limited lineman who lacks the twitch and foot speed to recover quickly. Below average strength and length makes him a consistent power rush target who is unable to anchor. Bockhorst does not absorb linebackers from the second level. He can not perform angle sets as he can either move vertically or laterally. Quick linemen give him issues, playing too narrowly and being too slow to recover laterally. His punch is not decisive causing it to be swept by rushers. Bockhorst is not strong enough to enforce his will in the run game. He lunges frequently and falls off of blocks. Working favorable angles is not in his toolbox.

Summary:

Leinweber: Below average athlete who lacks desired strength in the run game. Bockhorst is not a consistent pass protector due to a lack of length and close quarter quickness. He is best jump setting on play action passes. Bockhorst projects as a camp body who will not make a practice squad.

Background:

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Missed his senior season in high school due to injury. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Redshirt. Earned a degree in financial management. Academic standout. Completed internships with Cisco and Merrill Lynch.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Below average athlete who lacks strength. Unlikely to stick on a practice squad at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0/5.4