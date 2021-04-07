Matt Bushman - Tight End Bringham Young Cougars Scouting Report

Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Matt Bushman - Tight End Brigham Young Cougars Scouting Report

Scouting Report for Matt Bushman
MATT BUSHMAN | BYU | TE | #89 | Sr | 6040 | 245 | 4.72 | Tucson, AZ | Sabino

One of the best kept secrets in college football, BYU tight end Matt Bushman has been one of the more consistent playmakers at the position the last three seasons. From a physical perspective, Bushman hits the size thresholds NFL evaluators are searching for. He is able to use that physicality in both the run and pass game, where he is able to win through contact, while profiling as a plus blocker in the run game. He is a lengthy target who is a hard player to handle as a pass receiver. Bushman is a smooth athlete who is a tough matchup for opposing second level defenders. With a solid athletic profile and route running ability, he is reminiscent of former BYU standout and Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta. Like it is the case of a large portion of BYU players, Bushman is an older prospect after serving a church mission prior to beginning his college career. That begs the question if Bushman is maxed out physically. What you see is ultimately what you are going to get, especially after missing the 2020 season after suffering a lower leg injury during practice. While he is a smooth athlete, he is never going to be confused with anything dynamic. The ceiling is limited but the floor is decently high. Bushman presents as an intriguing prospect on Day Three, with the ability to contribute well in an NFL passing attack.

A three year contributor for the team, Bushman has recorded 1,719 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 125 receptions. Also played baseball for BYU in 2017. Bushman prepped at Sabino High School in Tucson, Arizona, under head coach Jay Campos. Went on a church mission to Santiago South, Chile before enrolling at BYU. 

