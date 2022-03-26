NFL Draft Profile: Matt Henningsen, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin Badgers

#92

Pos: DE

Ht: 6032

Wt: 295

Hand: L 928

Arm: 3238

Wing: 8138

DOB: 05/01/

Hometown: Menomonee Falls, WI

High School: Menomonee Falls

Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin Badgers

One-Liner:

3-4 defensive end, who will be able to succeed against the run, Henningsen lacks the traits to be anything more than a bottom of the roster player.

Pros:

The best part of Henningsen’s game is that he’ll have a defined role at the next level. Henningsen projects as a 3-4 defensive end, whose job is to stop the run. He is very powerful and explosive out of his stance, blowing offensive tackles off their spot. He is able to drive guards and tackles back and then shed them to make a play on the ball carrier. Henningsen’s motor is very good, allowing them to make plays when the offense breaks down.

Cons:

There is very little upside with Henningsen. He isn’t a good athlete at all and doesn’t provide much as a pass rusher. Henningsen is very stiff and struggles to change direction. Even though he is a run defender, there are times when Henningsen plays too high, preventing him from anchoring down, allowing offensive linemen to wash him out of the play. His arms aren’t overly long, limiting his overall range.

Summary:

The upside and overall traits just aren’t there with Henningsen. With that being said, he can be a 3-4 defensive end in the NFL, who is solid against the run. His effort and power will be valued by coaches who are looking for Henningsen’s kind of profile on day 3. His ceiling isn’t that much higher than his floor but Henningsen could develop into a bottom of the roster player.

Background:

Henningsen is from Menomonee, Wisconsin. He is the son of Peter and Helen Henningsen. Henningsen went to Menomonee Falls high school, where he was first team all-state as an offensive and defensive linemen. Henningsen made high honors all four years and also lettered in basketball and track and field. He walked onto the Wisconsin football team and as a freshman in 2017, Henningsen redshirted. Hennignsen put up 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack in ten starts as a freshman. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Henningsen started five games, recording 24 tackles, five tackles for a loss and four sacks. During the Covid shortened 2020 campaign, Henningsen only played in two games, with one start, in which he had two total tackles. In 2021 as a redshirt senior, set career highs in tackles and tackles for a loss, with 34 and 6.0. He also recorded 3.5 sacks. Outside of football, Henningsen majored in Electrical and Computer Engineering and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team.

Grade:

Priority Free Agent