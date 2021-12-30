NFL Draft Profile: Max Borghi, Running Back, Washington State Cougars

#21

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 205

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Arvada, CO

Pomona High School

Max Borghi Washington State

Cougars

One-Liner:

Borghi is a scat back that will win at the next level as a pass catching back. Needs work as a pass protector and nuance as a runner.

Pros:

Max Borghi is an intriguing RB prospect that will have an impact in the NFL as a pass catcher. He has been a strong contributor for the Cougars for three years now. The Washington State RB excels as a pass catcher. His hands are soft and he can make catches outside the frame while adjusting to inaccurate passes. Good route runner out of the backfield running option routes and even working vertically. He is a solid inside runner. He shows good vision and quick feet to make guys miss in the open field. He is a good gap scheme runner setting up his blocks and working off the backs of his puller. Borghi has plus contact balance and runs with great toughness. He shows some quality straight line burst. He makes solid cuts in the open field to make guys miss. Stays low, square and runs hard to pickup extra yards. Borghi shows a good understanding of leverage and angles. Displays a very strong stiff arm game.

Cons:

Max Borghi is undersized and not the most athletic prospect. He is still working on instincts as an inside runner. He needs work on pressing the line of scrimmage and reading the defense. Hips are a little tight which leads to less dynamic change of direction. He projects as a third down back but needs major work in pass pro. Needs to take better angles when framing up defenders and just overall better technique.

Summary:

Max Borghi projects to be a change of pace back at the next level that plays on obvious passing downs. He wins with his quickness, burst and amazing pass catching skills. He is a tough nose player that can play some special teams. Borghi is not impressive with his size to athletic profile but can make up for it with his toughness and skills.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.5/7.4

