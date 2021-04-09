Max Richardson - Inside Linebacker Boston College Eagles Scouting Report

MAX RICHARDSON | Boston College | IB | #14 | rSr | 6000 | 230 | Duluth, GA | Woodward | 01.22.98

Overview:

A tough, hard-nosed linebacker, Richardson was a team captain and natural leader for Boston College, according to the coaching staff. Considered undersized with average speed, the Georgia native shows relentless ball pursuit, a true nose for the football and tremendous range sideline-to-sideline. He was a special-teams stud as a freshman before growing into a tackling machine on defense; commands the respect of the locker room when he addresses the team. He missed the 2019 bowl game due to hamstring injury. Owns a unique personality, but is well-liked by teammates. A heat-seeking missile, Richardson had 315 total tackles, including 32 for loss during his career and appears capable of making a roster in 2021 based on special-teams upside and all-out effort.

Background:

Maximillian Charles Richardson III; son of Donna Richardson, has two sisters, Darington and Madison; father played football at Michigan from 1974-78. Earned 4A all-state first-team accolades as a senior; captain for head coach John Hunt. Also played lacrosse and ran track. A history and political science dual major.

