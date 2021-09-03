NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

#23

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 227

DOB: 12/21/99

Eligible: 2022

Valdosta, GA

Lowndes High School

Michael Barrett

Michigan Wolverines

Pros:

Ezring: Michigan’s 2020 defense was loaded with potential NFL talent. Among that group, Michael Barrett enjoyed a breakout year. The still-developing linebacker is a former quarterback and athlete recruit; his growth as the season progressed serves as a reason for optimism regarding his future at the position. Barrett’s game is predicated on his movement skills. The Wolverines’ standout complements his solid long speed with linear and lateral burst. He also boasts fluid change of direction ability. Further, the Michigan defender’s field vision helps him in all phases of the game. Primarily a coverage linebacker, Barrett’s movement skills, clean transitions and above-average route recognition give him potential in man and zone. In man, he mirrors tight ends, using his hands to feel routes out as they develop. In zone, Barrett wins with route recognition and click-close speed. He can drop into Tampa zones. Against blockers, the Georgia native employs accurate hands when setting the edge to stack or window. Moreover, he sometimes uses his quickness to beat blockers. He has flashed the ability to work through tight ends to the ball carrier. In run defense, Barrett tracks ball carriers from the second level. He consistently contains and practices proper pursuit angles to chase plays down. A reliable tackler, Barrett is physical at the point of contact and regularly plays the outside leg.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite having shown signs of promise in 2020, the Georgia native is extremely raw and is not guaranteed a starting job in 2021. Barrett’s see-ball, get-ball mentality lends itself to an overly aggressive playstyle that leaves him out of position against the run and in coverage. Similarly, he exhibits questionable processing and play recognition, often biting on fakes. What’s more, Barrett’s limited play strength is evident in coverage, against the run and as a tackler. In man, the Michigan standout practices poor technique in press. He lunges, gives up his chest and stagnates his feet. He also employs concerning eye discipline, leaving him a step behind as he glances at the quarterback. Further, Barrett bites on route salesmanship both at the line and up the stem. The Wolverines’ defender is too open to contact in man coverage; this leaves him susceptible to push-offs by tight ends. In zone, Barrett displays underwhelming awareness and discipline; he both fails to recognize pass-catchers entering his assignment and leaves his zone in an attempt to anticipate the play. Against blockers, Barrett struggles to shed after opponents latch on. Linemen, tight ends and even running backs regularly control him. His concerning anchor in college will be a greater issue in the NFL. He is not an impactful pass rusher unless left untouched. Against the run, Barrett has inconsistent gap integrity.

Summary:

Ezring: An athletic linebacker with impressive field vision and movement skills, Michael Barrett is far from a finished product. He struggles to process mid-snap and makes poor decisions in coverage and against the run. What’s more, he is not listed as a starter at the outset of the 2021 season; in other words, his development may come to a sudden halt. Currently a developmental prospect, Barrett can develop into a special teams and subpackage contributor.

Background:

Born December 21st, 1999 in Valdosta, Georgia, Michael Barrett was a standout two-way football player at Lowndes High School. As a sophomore, he completed 12 of 24 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. He recorded four more touchdowns that year: four on the ground, one on kick return and one fumble recovery. On defense, he made 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. In his junior year, Barrett put up 2,753 yards and 27 touchdowns on 132 of 213 passing; he also rushed for 1,283 yards and 21 touchdowns. In his final campaign, the stellar athlete completed 111 of 174 passes for 1,705 yards and 16 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 1,195 yards and 13 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions in his last high school season. During his impressive career, Barrett was received Region 1-7A Player of the Year honors twice and earned first-team all-region recognition twice. He was also named first-team all-state twice. All of these awards came after his junior and senior seasons. After his final year, Barrett was listed as the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Class 7A Offensive Player of the Year. As a senior, the now Michigan standout helped his team to an 11-1 record, the Region 1-7A championship and the second round of the state playoffs. 247Sports Composite Rankings named Barrett the 751st-overall recruit nationally. The same outlet listed him as a dual-threat quarterback but ranked him the 61st-best athlete in his class and the 72nd player from Georgia that year. As a freshman at Michigan, Barrett played in two games (both on special teams) and earned his first varsity letter. As a sophomore, he played in 13 games. He primarily worked on special teams but saw action on defense in two contests. The special teams contributor and trick play specialist made seven tackles and earned his second varsity letter. In 2020, Barrett broke out. He started all six of the team’s games at Viper, a linebacker-safety hybrid role unique to the Michigan defense. He was third on the team with 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble while still contributing on special teams. He earned his third varsity letter last season. Barrett is majoring in American Culture in the College of Literature, Sciences and the Arts.

One-Liners

Ezring: An athletic linebacker with impressive field vision and movement skills, Michael Barrett is limited by questionable awareness against the run and the pass; somewhat of a tweener, he projects as a potential special teamer with subpackage value.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.1 / 7.4