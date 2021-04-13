Michael Carter II - Inside Cornerback Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

MICHAEL CARTER II | Duke | CB | #26 | Sr | 5095 | 180 | Douglassville, GA | South Paulding HS | 03.08.99

Overview:

Quick, fast and aggressive, Carter was a playmaker on the back end for the team for the better part of his Blue Devils career. Having played all over the secondary for the team, Carter can assume a variety of roles on the next level, but looks to fit best inside at nickel. He is a quick-twitch athlete who is able to change directions well, redirecting and making plays on the ball in the air/at the catch point. Carter is a fearless run defender, showing no problem mixing it up with the best. Sporting a small frame, there will be some limitations to Carter’s game at the next level. In a lot of ways, he mirrors former Baylor standout Grayland Arnold. He’s a playmaker on the back end, but may be one that is pigeonholed into one spot specifically. With Carter’s combination of quickness, physicality and effort, he stands a good chance to compete for a roster spot, but might have a tough time carving out anything more than a role as a depth piece at his peak.

Background:

Raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Public Policy major and pursuing a certificate in Markets and Management. Academic standout. Started two of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 11 games, missing two games due to injury as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Started in 11 games as a senior. Father played baseball at the University of New Orleans. A standout baseball player in high school.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.