NFL Draft Profile: Michael Maietti, Offensive Lineman, Missouri Tigers

#55

Pos: OC

Ht: 6012

Wt: 304

Hand: 918

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7448

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 08/26/

Hometown: West Orange, NJ

High School: Don Bosco Prep

Michael Maietti

Missouri Tigers

One-Liner:

Maietti is an experienced lineman with true upside thanks to his athleticism and high tier development at such an early stage of his career.

Pros:

Maietti has excellent lower body control with fluid hips and twitchy feet. He can get to the second level where he attaches and finishes with intention on linebackers and defensive backs. Although Maietti is not the strongest of linemen, he is adequate in protection even when a true nose is head up. His constant leg drive and anchor is a big reason why to pair with his command and understanding of the line as a whole.

Cons:

Would like to see him tie his hands to his feet with better knee bend and hand usage against pass rushers. Lack of technique allows opposing linemen to win with finesse moves where he can become quickly displaced leading to blown-up plays and sacks. While he is quick and agile, his open-field movement labors when pulling in the run game.

Summary:

Maietti has logged plenty of snaps in two college football’s best conferences,(Big 10 and SEC) often facing premier defensive line talent. His athletic traits in combination with his experience and football acumen will serve him well in his NFL career. With some technical refinement, Maietti can have a solid tenure as a professional.

Background:

Born in West Orange, New Jersey, Maietti attended the famous Don Bosco Prep during high school where he helped lead the team to a state championship in 2015 and title of number two overall school in New Jersey. Maietti stayed close to home after high school, where he attended Rutgers up until his transfer to Missouri following the 2019 season. He received multiple academic achievements during his time in Piscataway, including the Academic All-Big Ten List.

Grade:

Day 3 (Rounds 4-5)

Quotes:

“With five seasons of starting experience at the collegiate level and an extensive list of NFL-caliber defenders he’s gone up against, Maietti has been refining his craft and is ready to make the jump to the next level.” Jacob Infante USA Today (Draft Wire)