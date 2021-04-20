Michael Strachan - Wide Receiver Charleston Golden Eagles Scouting Report

MICHAEL STRACHAN | Charleston | WO | #1 | rSr | 6040 | 225 | 4.54 | Freeport, Bahamas | Liberty Christian Academy

Two things pop off the screen when watching Strachan; his gamebreaking size and speed. The Charleston track and field star used both those strengths to win back-to-back All-MEC First Team honors in two record-breaking seasons in 2018-19 for the Golden Eagles football program. He possesses the perfect frame for a perimeter receiver at the next level and his ability to high-point the football allows him to win contested catches. Despite having such great size, Strachan displays the speed to get behind a defense and threaten teams with more than just his frame. He shows soft hands and the natural ability to locate and adjust to the ball in the air. Where Strachan needs to improve is in his route running and short-area quickness. Charleston didn’t ask much of him outside of running routes within the vertical third of the field, so his route tree remains very limited as he moves forward to the next level. He doesn’t look smooth coming in and out of his breaks which limits his ability to create separation and get open. A lack of quickness in tight areas is the reason why the Bahamas native doesn’t offer much value after the catch. Strachan simply didn’t put much on tape outside of simply being bigger and stronger than everyone he faced on the Division II level. He is a big-bodied vertical threat who will excel in contested situations in the red zone but is limited in almost every other facet of his game. He will most certainly be an option on day three of the draft for teams who view him as a true red zone threat with the frame and speed to hopefully develop into something more.

Selected as an All-MEC First Team honoree each of the last two seasons. Redshirted as a true freshman in 2016. Originally from the Bahamas. An accomplished track and field athlete for Charleston. Holds program records in both receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (19) in a season.

