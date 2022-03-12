NFL Draft Profile: Michael Woods, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 6013

Wt: 200

Hand: 948

Arm: 3318

Wing: 7448

Michael Woods

Oklahoma Sooners

One Liners

High cut wideout with great length, good speed and below average hands.

Pros

Long wide receiver who possesses a high-cut build which translates to long strides and good speed on the field. Woods has above-average ankle flexion, allowing him to get into breaks. His good footwork off the line means he can set up cornerbacks and use his explosiveness to get a step on them. Woods uses subtle push-offs to separate and keeps working to get open when the quarterback extends plays. He has experience in the slot and out wide. His long arms give him a big catch radius. Woods tracks and adjusts to the football as he makes plays on back-shoulder passes. He navigates the sideline well, keeping his feet in bounds. With the ball in his hands, he is tough and willing to take a hit. Breaking tackles with his stiff arm makes him a weapon after the catch. His competitiveness as a blocker is very good.

Cons

On sharp cuts, his long legs cause him to round off coming out of breaks. Woods runs routes at half speed, seemingly taking plays off. His hand strength is below average as he can suffer from drops. Woods can be disrupted by smaller defensive backs at the catch point.

Summary

High cut wideout with great length and good speed. Woods is an above-average route runner who tracks the football well in the air and picks up yards after the catch. His hands are below average as he can suffer from drops and lose in the air against smaller defenders. Woods projects as a backup receiver who fits the Z position well. He can develop into a low-level starter and third option for a passing attack. His willingness and effort as a blocker should translate to him being serviceable on special teams.

Grade:

7.1/7.8