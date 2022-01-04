NFL Draft Profile: Michael Young Jr., Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bearcats

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 5100

Wt: 195

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Saint Rose, LA

Destrehan High School

Michael Young Jr.

Cincinnati Bearcats

One-Liner:

Twitchy, flexible slot receiver who excels in intermediate areas of route running. Size and raw athleticism limit his ability to win farther down the field.

Pros:

Twitched up prospect that can win in almost any short-area situation. Breakdowns are effective with his level to change from his hips and head movement. Hips are smooth and can get around on speed cuts quickly. Ankle flexion allows him to flatten his routes very quickly even at the far intermediate areas. Avoids contact well in the secondary by using his hands and hips. Straight-line speed and agility with the ball make him a reliable RAC receiver.

Cons:

Limited catch radius. Play strength is lackluster and won’t really be able to win going through the defender’s frame. Too many body catches on tape. Blocking effort is not where it needs to be especially considering he’s already at a size disadvantage. Could do a better job stemming outside against off corners and attacking their blindspot. Could afford to set up the branch at the top of his route better to keep the DB guessing.

Summary:

Twitchy, flexible slot receiver who excels in intermediate areas of route running. Size and raw athleticism limit his ability to win farther down the field. Playing Z for the Bearcats in 2020, Young has made the full-time switch to slot in 2021 where he will likely make his money in the NFL. He does an excellent job of eating up the cushion of off defenders and quickly transitioning his cuts. His lower body flexibility allows him to waste little movement and perform speed cuts when most need more time to sink their hips. While he struggles with play strength, Young has good RAC production with the Bearcats and could be a reliable separator for a team’s third or fourth option from the slot.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.5/8.2

