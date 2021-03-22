Michal Menet - Offensive Center Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Michal Menet | Penn State | OC | 6026 | 313 | 5.26e | Birdsboro, PA | Exeter | 08.08.97

Overview:

Standing in at just a shade under 6-foot-3, Menet possesses sound technique, proper hand placement and frequently generates force in the run game by locking his elbows when engaged with defenders. He gets out of his stance extremely fast, while demonstrating quick feet and natural athleticism. Menet struggles at times when climbing to second-level defenders, not for a lack of athleticism but because he takes poor angles to linebackers in space. Improvement in this area will be critical to Menet’s development at the next level. In pass protection, Menet shows a high level of awareness. He constantly plays with his head and eyes up to protect both A gaps. He’s able to fluidly transition step when defenders cross his face along the interior defensive line. Menet is inconsistent when redirecting oncoming defenders, particularly when faced with a true nose tackle. Overall, the Pennsylvania native possesses the fundamentals, athleticism and skill-set to last at the next level. However, his lack of elite size and length will likely make him a Day 3 selection.

Background:

Hails from Reading, Pennsylvania and was a two-time team captain at Exeter Township Senior HS. Arrived at Penn State as the second highest rated guard in the 2016 recruiting class according to ESPN. A psychology major, the redshirt senior started 33 games for the Nittany Lions and was named a team captain for the 2019 and 2020 season.

