NFL Draft Profile: Micheal Clemons, Defensive End, Texas A&M Aggies

#2

Pos: DE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 270

DOB: 8/21/_

Eligible: 2022

Garland, TX

Sachse High School

Micheal Clemons

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Shows flashes of an elite get-off out of his stance with an explosive first/second step and long stride to beat the offensive lineman to the desired spot. His combination of a big frame and high-end athleticism for his size allows for positional versatility at the collegiate level, as well as at the next level. Plays fierce and with a sense of urgency off the edge. Holds his ground in run defense, shows he has the strength from lower to upper body in order to maintain gap leverage. His type of effort is what anybody wants out of a player on the field. Has extremely strong and active hands that allows him to shed blocks, and also to stay with every play until the whistle. Rarely gets washed out of reps. Has the power in his locker to displace lineman from their positions. Clemons also offers a lot of length on the edge with his body type.

Cons:

Lamattina: His athletic profile and playstyle could be best described as a chicken with his head cut off. He plays a bit uncontrolled at times and can’t redirect his body when a change of direction or sudden foot plant is needed to cut upfield. Hips are pretty tight and restrict him to more of a linear playstyle without lateral adjustments. Frame appears to be a bit top-heavy and causes him to lose balance as he starts moving laterally. Heavily relies on his athleticism and length as a pass rusher, doesn’t have many moves that he will go to. His initial quickness can be disrupted when he lines up too upright because of his frame.

Summary:

Lamattina: Clemons aligned in a wide array of positions along the defensive line, from a wide 7-technique to a standard base end 5-technique to a 3-technique kicked inside. His size instantly jumps off the screen with how he is built as an edge rusher. He is a high impact player off the edge who plays with relentlessness and tenacity. He will be able to contribute right away as a rotational edge rusher who is capable of playing on passing and running downs.

Background:

Hometown is Garland, Texas. Clemons was not ranked as a high school recruit by 247Sports. Attended the JUCO, Cisco College out of high school. Was ranked as a three-star JUCO product by 247Sports when he committed to Texas A&M. Dealt with a foot injury in 2018. Missed two games in the 2019 season due to injury . Suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery in 2020.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Clemons jumps off the screen with his size, effort, length and explosiveness off the edge who is a consistent threat on the defensive line.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.0