NFL Draft Profile: Mike Greene, Defensive Tackle, James Madison Dukes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for James Madison DT Mike Greene
James Madison DT Mike Greene
James Madison logo

#3
Pos: DT
Ht: 6030
Wt: 285
DOB: 5/3/1999
Hometown: Highland Springs, VA
High School: Highland Springs

Mike Greene
James Madison Dukes

One Liners

Gap shooting defensive lineman with below-average size.

Pros

Defensive lineman who primarily aligns at 3- technique and as a shaded nose. Greene displays explosiveness with his above-average first-step quickness. His motor runs hot as a pass rusher, making plays thanks to his effort. His leverage when stacking blocks is good and he wraps up reliably as a tackler.

Cons

Inconsistent snap timing hurts his ability to get upfield at times. Greene converts speed to power with average violence. He often looks uncoordinated when using lateral rush moves. Poor hand usage and below-average violence prevent him from beating the punch of blockers and allow linemen to get into his frame. Greene pops up during his rushes and lacks a plan when taking on double teams. His anchor is average and shorter arms allow offensive linemen to out reach him when extending.

Summary

Gap shooting defensive lineman with below-average size. Green displays above-average explosiveness and rushes with a hot motor. When using his hands, he is not refined and his impact in the run game is minimal. Greene projects as a camp body who has a small chance of sticking on a practice squad if he can considerably improve his technique.

Grade: 

Priority Free Agent

