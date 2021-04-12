Mike Hampton - Cornerback South Florida Bulls Scouting Report

MIKE HAMPTON | South Florida | DC | #7 | rSr | 5110 | 172 | Tampa, FL | Hillsborough HS | 02.08.97

Overview:

In a talented cornerback class, it makes it difficult to think Hampton is anything more than just a guy. He has solid length for the position and didn’t give up too many big plays in college. His best season was as a sophomore, where Hampton looked like he was on his way to being a top pick. Hampton’s overall lack of technique has hurt him, though. He is out of position too often, grabby, and doesn’t get his head turned around quickly enough to locate the ball. Even with his size, the upside isn’t there for a defensive backs coach to work extensively with him. His overall lack of technique will hurt him in camp when he goes up against better players. Hampton also isn’t aggressive in the run game and doesn’t like to tackle. He is worthy of being a tryout player, but it is concerning that he has taken a step back the past two seasons and lacks the upside teams are looking for in a project.

Background:

Raised in Tampa, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 1 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 11 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in nine games as a senior. Cousin, Najeh Davenport played running back at Miami and in the NFL. Uncle played football at Troy. Has four siblings. Enjoys playing Madden, jet skiing and fishing.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.