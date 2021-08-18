NFL Draft Profile: Mike Miranda, Offensive Guard, Penn State Nittany Lions

#73

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 310

DOB: 3/14/99

Eligible: 2022

Stow, OH

Stow-Monroe Falls High School

Mike Miranda

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Dietz: Miranda has primarily lined up as the Nittany Lions’ left guard. Plays with more than sufficient athleticism. Lateral agility isn’t overly impressive but has adequate pop off the line of scrimmage and is able to square up his man at a timely rate. Power is blatantly apparent on tape, he does not shy away from bigger and stronger defensive linemen. The knowledge of which he knows how to use his hands is magnificent; some really impressive pass-rush counters. Keeps head up and his pad level is on point. Scheme-versatile - smaller player but plays big enough that he wouldn’t be a liability in a power-run offense.

Herauf: Although he hasn’t been a starter for every game, Mike Miranda has made the most of his time starting for the Nittany Lions. His durability, playing in 26 games over the past two years, is a huge reason Miranda keeps moving up draft boards. Miranda is a bulldozer. He won’t shy away and isn’t afraid to take on bigger defensive linemen. Miranda’s powerful base and quick footwork prevent him from being driven into the backfield. He is formidable in pass protection and can dominate in the run game, creating running lanes for the ball carrier. Miranda won’t just stand around. He will find somebody to get his hands on and block them.

Cons:

Dietz: Stance needs to be coached up some; a bit of a leaner and plays upright at times. Relies too much on his core and functional strength that the technique falls off of a cliff. Not awful at recovering, but often puts himself in situations in which he has to play catch-up. Playing upright means he loses his balance quite frequently. A ton of reps (see: vs. Ohio State 2020) when he winds up on the grass. Could stand to improve some of his flexibility.

Herauf: While he isn’t a liability in run blocking, Miranda could use some fine-tuning when creating running lanes and pushing the defender upfield, progressing the play. Miranda has a high motor and will occasionally get himself into predicaments when he has to play catch up. From 2019 to the 2020 season, Miranda has improved, but will still play straight-up and get beat off the line and give up his assignment on the play.

Summary:

Dietz: Mike Miranda is a solid future NFL interior offensive lineman prospect who shows a lot of strong traits on a football field. He may not be the biggest guy out there, but his strength, effort, and hand usage are very encouraging sights to see on tape. While his technique and balance are lacking at this point in time, these don’t appear to be a death sentence to his future as an NFL prospect. Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker gets most of the hype on that five-man front, but Miranda has a chance, with a good 2021 season, to be a good mid-round selection and, if he can fix his issues, a potential starter in the NFL.

Herauf: One of the mainstays on the Penn State offensive line, Mike Miranda has played both left guard and right guard during his Penn State career. He has the versatility to play any of the interior offensive line positions, including center. He doesn’t have eye-popping skills but overall Miranda has a solid skillset. With a solid season, Miranda could push himself into a day two pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One-Liners

Dietz: Technique is inconsistent and balance can be eye sores at times, but hand usage and fantastic functional power make him a potential riser and mid-round pick this upcoming season.



Herauf: Miranda is exceptional in pass blocking and is strong in the run game, making him a road block and a bulldozer that could see himself drafted as early as day two.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.3 / 7.9

Herauf: 7.5 / 8.4