NFL Draft Profile: Mike Rose, Linebacker, Iowa State Cyclones

#23

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 245

DOB: 5/25/00

Eligible: 2022

Brecksville, OH

Brecksville-Broadview High School

Mike Rose

Iowa State Cyclones

Pros:

Pun: Mike Rose is an old-school SAM LB that could have a niche role at the NFL level. He’s a good run defender, especially between the tackles where his physical nature shines. Rose triggers downhill quickly and is aggressive when filling his fit - he’ll succeed best in a one-gap attacking scheme that allows LBs to play fast. Rose’s best quality is how he stacks and sheds blocks - whether it’s offensive linemen or tight ends - he never shies away from contact. Rose positions himself well and knows how to use his functional length to prevent blockers from getting into his chest, then quickly disengages due to physical toughness at the POA. Rose is generally good at finishing tackles with sound technique, looking to wrap up low and is especially good in traffic. Motor and effort will never be an issue with Rose, who always brings 110% effort - joining teammates on gang tackles, pursuing runs from the backside or chasing down scrambling QBs, Rose will do it all.

Cons:

Pun: Rose’s LB archetype is a dying breed in the modern NFL and limitations in the passing game will seriously restrict his impact and intrigue. His subpar athleticism gives Rose little margin for error as he lacks the hip fluidity, COD and foot speed to be dependable in Zone or Man coverage. In addition, Rose has poor instincts in coverage, regularly reacting late to throws in his area. His route combination recognition is additionally lackluster, failing to recognize many basic NFL concepts over the middle of the field and up the seams. Rose is ineffective in Man coverage vs tight ends or running backs due to subpar AA and he allows far too much separation at the stem. It is mind-boggling how soft Rose can be when trying to make contact to reroute his man at the top of routes. He needs to find a better balance of avoiding penalties and simply giving up free real estate. While it will likely be his calling card if he makes it in the NFL, Rose is not a perfect run defender. His aggressive nature can burn him at times as his eyes get wide when trying to land a big hit. Rose lacks spatial awareness as he attempts to knife through gaps, often getting blindsided by blocks because of tunnel vision.

Summary:

Pun: An old-school SAM LB who brings an aggressive nature and plus motor as a run defender between the tackles while excelling at stacking+shedding blocks. He’s a subpar athlete which hurts all areas of his game but is particularly noticeable in coverage. Rose lacks instincts and route recognition in Zone, plus fails to find a good balance of physicality in Man. He needs to learn how to play under control to really make it in the NFL, but his likely role is limited to a two-down LB who will need to be great on special teams.

Background:

Mike Rose was raised in Broadview Heights, Ohio and football courses through his family’s veins - grandfather, Chuck Lima, played football at Notre Dame from 1954-1958, brother, Jack, played baseball at Dayton, other brother, Jay, played football at Hillsdale. Mike Rose was a three-year starter for Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School where he made the honor roll every semester and was a member of the National Honor Society while earning First Team All-Conference and All-District team and winning most valuable defender during his senior season where he tallied 53 tackles, 10 TFLs in 7 games. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 868th-best recruit nationally, the 57th-ranked outside linebacker recruit in the country and the 38th recruit in the state of Ohio. Rose was an instant contributor for Iowa State as a freshman, starting 13 games, tallying 75 tackles (4th on team) and 9 TFLs (3rd on team). He was an honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team and First Team All-Freshman by The Athletic and FWAA. Rose again started 13 games as a sophomore, tallying similar stats with 77 tackles (led team), 9.5 TFLs and also added 3.5 sacks. He was again an honorable mention on the All-Big 12 team and was First Team Academic All-Big 12. As a junior, Rose had his best season yet, tallying 96 tackles (led Big 12), 10.5 TFLs (led team) and 5 INTs. He was awarded with: First Team All-American by The Athletic and Phil Steele, Second Team All-American by the AP and Sporting News, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Big 12 and again, First Team Academic All-Big 12. Rose’s 38 consecutive starts speaks to his dependability and work ethic which the senior linebacker gets constant praise about from his peers. In the COVID shortened offseason, Rose “looked at it as an opportunity to get better when some people would get a little complacent being at home.” Head coach Matt Campbell saw noticeable improvements, “I really do believe it goes back to his offseason. He’s one of those guys that you knew was doing everything and more to prepare himself for the college football season. The work ethic and the commitment in the dark when a lot of people weren’t watching or weren’t thinking they were going to play football, he was preparing to be his best. Coach Campbell is a well-respected name in the college football stratosphere - one who’s been getting head coach rumors recently - so the praise he heaps on Rose should speak for itself, “I just believe that Michael is one of the best defensive players that I’ve had the opportunity to coach. The consistency that he has played with — I don’t know that there’s someone that’s playing as well as what he has consistently played for the entirety of the year.”

One-Liners

Pun: Old-school SAM LB with an aggressive nature and plus motor as a run defender while excelling at stacking+shedding blocks but is a subpar athlete who struggles in Zone and Man coverage with instincts, route recognition and spatial awareness being his major downfalls.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 6.5 / 7.3