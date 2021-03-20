Milton Williams - 3-4 Defensive End Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report

MILTON WILLIAMS | Louisiana Tech | DE | #97 | rJr | 6032 | 278 | 4.97e | Crowley, TX | Crowley HS | 04.06.99

Overview:

Just a two-star recruit coming out of high school, Williams was a starter for the Bulldogs over the last two years. Aligning at defensive end in their three-man front, he shows NFL athleticism with his get-off and flexibility, even flashing the ability to win on an outside track. Putting his processing on display, Williams shows great timing to disengage and make tackles in the run game. His pad level is low for the most part, allowing him to win the leverage battle at the point of attack and uproot blockers. In the zone running game, he gets laterally well thanks to his athleticism and balance. When getting his hands inside, he can convert his get-off into power. Arriving at extension is crucial as he is unable to bench press opponents out of his frame and extend. Williams has to improve his pass rush technique as many of his moves are off-target or poorly timed hindering their efficiency. In the run game, he often gets driven off the ball, displaying a lack of lower body strength to anchor. Williams projects as a backup defensive end in a 3-4 defense. He possesses exciting developmental traits such as athleticism and upper body strength that could help him develop into a starter.

Background:

Born Milton Jawauh Williams; son of Milton and Willanette Williams. Has three siblings: Mishayla, Mia and Malia. Graduated from Crowley High School in 2017; two-sport athlete that lettered in football and basketball. Named Defensive MVP in District 5A-Region II, registered 300 total tackles, 22 sacks and scored four touchdowns; coached by Chris James.

