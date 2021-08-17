NFL Draft Profile: Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back, Minnesota Golden Gophers

#24

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 210

DOB: 9/8/_

Eligible: 2022

Baltimore, MD

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School

Mohamed Ibrahim

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Pros:

Pun: Mohamed Ibrahim is a productive and toolsy RB who has a projectable future in the league in the right system. A smooth, one-cut back who excels with reading and executing zone runs due to the quick processing ability to work outside-in and find the appropriate hole. He excels at reading the horizontal flow of the defense when executing Outside Zone, and manipulating LBs pursuit angles with patient feet, then exploding upfield to get North-South. He’s adept at making DBs miss at the third level, understanding how to attack their leverage and jump cut in the opposite direction. Furthermore, his electric short-area acceleration, nimble feet and agile hips allow Ibrahim to change direction and maneuver through traffic with ease while his low center of gravity+contact balance makes arm tackles borderline useless. Ibrahim runs with passion and intensity, driving his legs upon contact to fight for every extra yard and fall forward. In addition, coaches will love that Ibrahim is a ready pass protector, a trait that will surely gain him traction up the depth chart. He’s a quick processor of blitzes, twists and stunts, keeping his head on a swivel and finding the “most inside man” to pickup. At the point of attack, Ibrahim squares up, gets low and engages contact first, instead of just absorbing the blow.

Cons:

Pun: Ibrahim has a great chance of becoming a productive back in the NFL; however, there are some warts in his game that limit his versatility and ceiling. He’s simply not as advanced executing Gap/Power run schemes, showing indecisiveness on Duo concepts and struggling to manipulate pursuit angles like he does so well on Zone concepts. When defenders are flowing North-South rather than East-West, Ibrahim’s lack of elite elusiveness hurts his ability to make a LB miss in a phone booth. In addition, he often fails to recognize bounce-out opportunities when the EDGE crashes inwards on Gap runs. Finally, Ibrahim was used sparingly as a receiver and his route salesmanship needs work. He has the athletic ability to be dangerous here, but doesn’t attack leverage well on option routes or show nuances in the few concepts he’s asked to execute.

Summary:

Pun: A smooth, one-cut Zone back who has astute processing+vision combined with short-area acceleration, nimble feet and agile hips which allow him to weave through traffic and go from East-West to North-South in a hurry. An advanced pass protector who mixes technique with effort and physicality. Not the best fit for Gap/Power teams and needs more refinement in his routes before becoming a weapon out of the backfield. He can excel early on in a committee role for Zone heavy teams that require their backs to stay in protection.

Background:

Mohamed Ibrahim, the son of Latoya and Mohamad Ibrahim, has two sisters, Khadijah and Fatima, was raised in Olney, MD. He attended Good Counsel High School where he rushed for 1,314 yards on 206 carries, earning 15 TDs in just 10 games. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 1125th-best recruit nationally, the 62nd-ranked running back recruit in the country and the 19th recruit in the state of Texas. At Minnesota, Ibrahim redshirted his freshman season in 2017 but was working to prove himself, earning Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year. In 2018, he played in ten games (missed three with an undisclosed lower-body injury) and started in nine, rushing 202 times for 1,160 yards (second most for a Gopher freshman in team history) and adding nine TDs. His talents were recognized with an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and the Bruce Smith Award for most Outstanding Offensive Player. In 2019, he played in eleven games, rushing 114 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He was awarded for his efforts off the field with the Paul Giel Award for Unselfishness and Most Concern About Minnesota. In 2020, he played in seven games and led the Big Ten in: rushing attempts (201), rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7), rushing touchdowns (15), scoring (90), points per game (12.9) and all-purpose yards per game (168.4). Ibrahim’s productive season was rewarded with being named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, All Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All America. Ibrahim is as impressive off the field as he is on, putting in countless extra hours to rise up a crowded depth chart of running backs at Minnesota, and he knows it too, stating, “without the work, I wouldn’t even be here, you wouldn’t even know who I am.” That determination to be great is admired by his peers, Minnesota head coach, PJ Fleck says of Ibrahim, “If you guys ever come to practice, he’s one of the hardest workers I have ever seen at any level of college football, high school football or professional level. There’s not many like him.” Ibrahim is a team captain for the Gophers and prides himself in leading the younger running backs, teaching them the valuable lessons he gained when in their very position, “Leadership is more than just on the field, it’s about off the field and just making sure these guys are developing in the right way.” Fleck takes notice of Ibrahim’s efforts, “You’re not gonna outwork that guy, because he outworks himself from the day before, and he’s taught that to all the backs.”

One-Liners

Pun: A smooth, one-cut Zone back who has astute processing+vision combined with short-area acceleration, nimble feet, agile hips, good contact balance and is an excellent pass protector but struggles making reads in Gap/Power schemes and is not a refined route runner out of the backfield.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.8 / 8.7