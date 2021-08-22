August 22, 2021
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: MoMo Sanogo, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss linebacker, MoMo Sanogo
#46
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 240
DOB: 2/18/99
Eligible: 2022
Plano, TX
Plano West High School

MoMo Sanogo
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing size and length, Sanogo has his hands ready to arrive at extension and stack blocks. His hands are quick and strong to shed effectively. He has the play strength required to play in traffic and take on lead blocks. In obvious running situations, Sanogo reads the play quickly and flows to the ball. He is a reliable tackler, getting ball carriers to the ground.

Cons:

Leinweber: Sanogo lacks the required athleticism and range to play inside linebacker in today’s NFL. He is slow to the sideline and in space. Sanogo fails to change directions, not having twitchy athleticism and springiness. In coverage, he merely drops to spots and has slow feet causing him to get grabby in man. His closing speed is slow, giving quarterbacks plenty of time to get rid of the ball when he blitzes. Sanogo plays the run first, biting hard on play action.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big linebacker with length and physicality to take on blocks. Sango succeeds at defending the inside run. He is a very limited athlete, costing him range and dynamism in coverage where he also lacks instincts. Sanogo projects as a camp body who could be best suited as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 or strongside linebacker in a 4-3 due to his issues in space. He is just too limited to stick on an NFL roster. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big linebacker who can stack and shed blocks. Sanogo is severely limited athletically.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.1

Pros:

