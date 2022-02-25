NFL Draft Profile: Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas

#21

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 190

DOB: 8/24/99

Eligible: 2022

Ashdown, AR

Ashdown High School

Montaric Brown

Arkansas Razorbacks

One-Liners

Scheme versatile cornerback with below average speed, poor effort and good ball skills.

Pros:

Outside cornerback who is deployed in many different coverages including press, off man and in deep thirds and quarters. Brown possesses above-average foot speed at the line of scrimmage. His footwork is smooth and he keeps his hips low when turning and running. Brown is patient in soft press to mirror wideouts. When he is not threatened vertically, he shows good eyes and playmaking instinct to undercut routes. Playing through the hands of receivers, he breaks up passes late. Brown is able to locate the ball in the air and make a play on it downfield. He has the awareness to get his hands into throwing lanes and bat down passes.

Cons:

Possessing below-average speed, fast receivers are able to beat him vertically on a consistent basis. Brown lacks physicality to impact and redirect receivers when shooting his hands. Not having quick twitch, prevents him from sticking with wideouts through breaks in trail. Below average explosiveness means Brown is unable to recover quickly. Short arms prevent him from breaking up passes from behind. Brown plays with poor effort in run support and special teams, being cautious and preferring to let his teammates make a play. His tackling is inconsistent as he does not wrap up reliably. Brown lacks the mental alertness to avoid picks and cover receivers instead of grass late in zone coverage reps.

Summary:

Scheme versatile outside cornerback with average size and below-average speed. Brown is best in soft press coverage and succeeds at disrupting receivers at the catch point. He lacks explosiveness and plays with poor effort. Brown projects as a depth cornerback if he can improve his effort and carve out a role on special teams. Due to his athletic limitations, he is unlikely to be more than a backup.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.5 / 7.3

