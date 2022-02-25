Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts

Player(s)
Montaric Brown
Team(s)
Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL Draft Profile: Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arkansas cornerback, Montaric Brown
i (1)
i (2)

#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 190
DOB: 8/24/99
Eligible: 2022
Ashdown, AR
Ashdown High School

Montaric Brown
Arkansas Razorbacks

One-Liners

Scheme versatile cornerback with below average speed, poor effort and good ball skills. 

Pros:

Outside cornerback who is deployed in many different coverages including press, off man and in deep thirds and quarters. Brown possesses above-average foot speed at the line of scrimmage. His footwork is smooth and he keeps his hips low when turning and running. Brown is patient in soft press to mirror wideouts. When he is not threatened vertically, he shows good eyes and playmaking instinct to undercut routes. Playing through the hands of receivers, he breaks up passes late. Brown is able to locate the ball in the air and make a play on it downfield. He has the awareness to get his hands into throwing lanes and bat down passes. 

Cons:

Possessing below-average speed, fast receivers are able to beat him vertically on a consistent basis. Brown lacks physicality to impact and redirect receivers when shooting his hands. Not having quick twitch, prevents him from sticking with wideouts through breaks in trail. Below average explosiveness means Brown is unable to recover quickly. Short arms prevent him from breaking up passes from behind. Brown plays with poor effort in run support and special teams, being cautious and preferring to let his teammates make a play. His tackling is inconsistent as he does not wrap up reliably. Brown lacks the mental alertness to avoid picks and cover receivers instead of grass late in zone coverage reps. 

Summary:

Scheme versatile outside cornerback with average size and below-average speed. Brown is best in soft press coverage and succeeds at disrupting receivers at the catch point. He lacks explosiveness and plays with poor effort. Brown projects as a depth cornerback if he can improve his effort and carve out a role on special teams. Due to his athletic limitations, he is unlikely to be more than a backup. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.5 / 7.3

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

#21
Pos: CB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 190
DOB: 8/24/99
Eligible: 2022
Ashdown, AR
Ashdown High School

Montaric Brown
Arkansas Razorbacks

One-Liners

Scheme versatile cornerback with below average speed, poor effort and good ball skills. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_16967450
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas

By The NFL Draft Bible
2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17243419
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Moultry, Outside Linebacker, Auburn

By The NFL Draft Bible
7 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16828026
NFL Draft

Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Offensive Line

By Ric Serritella
10 hours ago
raiders
Mocks

NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson
19 hours ago
OKHI42T2QFCN5BS5T43IRTTIVY
Latest News

USFL: 52 Former HUB Football Participants Selected In USFL Draft

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 23, 2022
1315277019
Mocks

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw
Feb 23, 2022
GettyImages-1236824883-scaled-e1640115092194-1024x681
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Broncos

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
George Pickens
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15385942
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive