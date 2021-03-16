Mustafa Johnson - Defensive Tackle Colorado Buffaloes Scouting Report

MUSTAFA JOHNSON | Colorado | DT | #34 | Sr | 6005 | 292 | 5.03e | Turlock, CA | Turlock HS | 02.06.99

Overview:

Mustafa Johnson has been a versatile and productive piece for the Buffaloes’ defensive line throughout his career. His numbers have dropped off every year, but it’s been hard to live up to his monster sophomore season in 2018, racking up 52 total tackles, 15.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks. Johnson has a stocky, low-to-the-ground frame that allows him to easily gain leverage on the inside. His motor never stops running and his violent hands enable him to shed blocks effectively. He is also a decent athlete with solid initial quickness off the ball and fluidity in his hips. Where Johnson struggles is in the power department as his smaller frame makes it hard for him to shift the line of scrimmage. He is not going to be someone who consistently disrupts the run game, which could lead to him just seeing the field in sub-packages. Johnson hopes to become just the second Colorado defensive lineman drafted since 2007 come Day 3 of the draft. Look for a team that values interior pass rush to take a chance on him.

Background:

Had three sacks against Nebraska and then suffered an ankle injury against Air Force and knee injury against Arizona State, causing him to miss a month of the season in 2019. He was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com. Was a two-time Central California Conference Defensive Player of the Year in high school under coach James Peterson playing linebacker, defensive end and tight end. Also played basketball. Born in Aurora, Colorado; moved to California’s central valley prior to freshman year of high school. Hobbies include weightlifting, playing pickup basketball games and hanging out with friends. Majored in Sociology. First name is pronounced moo-stoff-oh.

