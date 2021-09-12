NFL Draft Profile: Myles Jones, Cornerback, Texas A&M Aggies

#0

Pos: CB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 190

DOB: 10/6/98

Eligible: 2022

Magnolia, TX

Magnolia West High School

Myles Jones

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Pun: Myles Jones has elite size for the cornerback position with solid deep speed and hip fluidity too. He’s best in a press-Cover Two zone system as he displays astute route combination recognition to break downhill on curl-flat or slant-flat concepts and when reading running back screens to his side. Jones is a capable defender in Cover Three and Four as he transitions from a backpedal to a side shuffle smoothly for his size and has solid deep speed to defend over top. Jones can be a sticky press-man defender - versus bigger, less athletic receivers - as he is physical with his one or two-handed re-route and is able to stay in the hip pocket when he can keep his hands on the wide receiver to feel breaks. Jones boasts solid ball production and is best when he has his eyes on the quarterback and can see the ball coming, utilizing his size and length to disrupt the catch point. Lastly, he is a willing and fearless run defender who is quick to recognize run concepts and come downhill to make a tackle.

Cons:

Pun: Jones’ biggest issues in press-man coverage come from playing out of a high stance when transitioning, thus he has subpar reactionary quickness on inside releasing routes and when in a trailing position he struggles to break down at the stem and stay attached versus curls and comebacks. On vertical stemming routes, Jones is too dependent on his hands to stay in phase when trailing and when he attempts to turn his head to locate the ball he struggles to close space and be in position to make a play. In addition, Jones struggles in off-man coverage due to a high stance which leads to inefficient footwork when clicking and closing.

Summary:

Pun: Jones could be a candidate for a move to safety but can be a solid starting cornerback if placed in the right system. In a press zone defense that limits his man-on-man opportunities to bigger receivers who aren’t great route runners, Jones can succeed nicely. The 5th year senior returns to Texas A&M and could ease scouts’ worries by demonstrating he can play in a lower stance in coverage.

Background:

Myles Jones attended Magnolia West High School in Texas where he was an honorable mention Class 5A all-state selection at defensive back by the Associated Press. As a senior, he tallied 29 tackles with three interceptions, nine passes broken up along with two blocked field goal attempts and two blocked punts. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 439th-best recruit nationally, the 31st-ranked safety in the country and the 64th recruit in the state of Texas. Jones committed to Texas A&M and in 2017 as a freshman he appeared in all 13 games, registering 35 tackles, a team-high eight pass breakups, an interception and a recovered fumble. In 2018, Jones again appeared in 13 games in a rotational role and led the team with nine pass breakups while tallying 18 tackles. In 2019, Jones transitioned into a starting role for all 13 games played and was second on the team with eight pass breakups while adding two interceptions, 29 tackles and one forced fumble. Jones earned the Defensive Most Improved and Defensive Strength Awards at the annual team banquet. In 2020, Jones started all eight games and was fourth on the team with tackles (39) additionally adding six pass breakups and one interception. Jones missed the final two games of the season with a leg injury and is returning for the 2021 season, his 5th with the program. Head coach Jimbo Fisher is high on Jones, complimenting the progress he has shown over his time with the Aggies. Jones is certainly their best player in the secondary and is a leader by example on the field.

One-Liners

Pun: Press-zone corner who is matchup dependent in press-man, has great length and physicality but struggles to break down and stay attached versus savvy route runners due to playing from a high stance.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.2 / 8.4