September 21, 2021
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Myron Cunningham, Offensive Tackle, Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arkansas offensive tackle, Myron Cunningham
i
8

#76
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 325
DOB: 10/21/97
Eligible: 2022
Warren, OH
Warren G. Harding High School

Myron Cunningham
Arkansas Razorbacks

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: On an offensive line unit that returns five starters, super senior Myron Cunningham is the leader of the unit, something echoed by the entire Razorbacks coaching staff. Long-limbed and athletic, Cunningham looks the part of an NFL left tackle. He can mirror with the best of them, maintaining proper positioning against even the quickest of edge rushers. Cunningham possesses the size, athleticism and pass blocking ability sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts. After stops at Western Illinois and Central Community College, Cunningham will be coming to a city near you on Sundays soon. (08/21/21)

USATSI_14997438
