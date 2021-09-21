NFL Draft Profile: Myron Cunningham, Offensive Tackle, Arkansas Razorbacks

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 325

DOB: 10/21/97

Eligible: 2022

Warren, OH

Warren G. Harding High School

Myron Cunningham

Arkansas Razorbacks

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: On an offensive line unit that returns five starters, super senior Myron Cunningham is the leader of the unit, something echoed by the entire Razorbacks coaching staff. Long-limbed and athletic, Cunningham looks the part of an NFL left tackle. He can mirror with the best of them, maintaining proper positioning against even the quickest of edge rushers. Cunningham possesses the size, athleticism and pass blocking ability sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts. After stops at Western Illinois and Central Community College, Cunningham will be coming to a city near you on Sundays soon. (08/21/21)