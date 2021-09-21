NFL Draft Profile: Myron Cunningham, Offensive Tackle, Arkansas Razorbacks

#76
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 325
DOB: 10/21/97
Eligible: 2022
Warren, OH
Warren G. Harding High School
Myron Cunningham
Arkansas Razorbacks
Latest News:
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: On an offensive line unit that returns five starters, super senior Myron Cunningham is the leader of the unit, something echoed by the entire Razorbacks coaching staff. Long-limbed and athletic, Cunningham looks the part of an NFL left tackle. He can mirror with the best of them, maintaining proper positioning against even the quickest of edge rushers. Cunningham possesses the size, athleticism and pass blocking ability sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts. After stops at Western Illinois and Central Community College, Cunningham will be coming to a city near you on Sundays soon. (08/21/21)
#76
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 325
DOB: 10/21/97
Eligible: 2022
Warren, OH
Warren G. Harding High School
Myron Cunningham
Arkansas Razorbacks
Latest News:
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: On an offensive line unit that returns five starters, super senior Myron Cunningham is the leader of the unit, something echoed by the entire Razorbacks coaching staff. Long-limbed and athletic, Cunningham looks the part of an NFL left tackle. He can mirror with the best of them, maintaining proper positioning against even the quickest of edge rushers. Cunningham possesses the size, athleticism and pass blocking ability sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts. After stops at Western Illinois and Central Community College, Cunningham will be coming to a city near you on Sundays soon. (08/21/21) Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In