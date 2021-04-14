Nate Hobbs - Free Safety Illinois Fighting Illini Scouting Report

NATE HOBBS | Illinois | DS | #8 | Sr | 5114 | 189 | Louisville, KY | Louisville Male | 06.24.99

Overview:

Physicality is the best way to describe Hobbs’ game. He loves to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and get in their face within the first five yards. Hobbs is an excellent tackler and is willing to come down and help in the run game. He is pretty fast and should check that box. The main issue with Hobbs’ game is he has stiff hips. This will hurt him in changing direction in man coverage. It may limit him to a zone-heavy scheme, but his length and physicality should help him there. Hobbs is a player who is in line for a position change, where playing inside at safety might be more advantageous to his play style and strengths. He wasn’t tested all that often in a run-first conference, but the traits and tape show a player who has a chance to stick in the right situation. Special teams will be paramount for Hobbs.

Background:

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Missed three games as a sophomore due to suspension. A standout track and field athlete in high school. Team captain in 2019 and 2020. Suspended three games with multiple teammates due to a violation of team rules (2018).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.