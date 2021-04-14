Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Nate Hobbs - Free Safety Illinois Fighting Illini Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Nate Hobbs
NATE HOBBS | Illinois | DS | #8 | Sr | 5114 | 189 | Louisville, KY | Louisville Male | 06.24.99

Physicality is the best way to describe Hobbs’ game. He loves to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and get in their face within the first five yards. Hobbs is an excellent tackler and is willing to come down and help in the run game. He is pretty fast and should check that box. The main issue with Hobbs’ game is he has stiff hips. This will hurt him in changing direction in man coverage. It may limit him to a zone-heavy scheme, but his length and physicality should help him there. Hobbs is a player who is in line for a position change, where playing inside at safety might be more advantageous to his play style and strengths. He wasn’t tested all that often in a run-first conference, but the traits and tape show a player who has a chance to stick in the right situation. Special teams will be paramount for Hobbs.

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Missed three games as a sophomore due to suspension. A standout track and field athlete in high school. Team captain in 2019 and 2020. Suspended three games with multiple teammates due to a violation of team rules (2018).

