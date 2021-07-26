NFL Draft Profile: Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers

#18

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 179

DOB: 2/11/01

Eligible: 2022

Jackson, AL

Jackson High School

Nehemiah Pritchett

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Gerenstein: Good-sized corner who uses his length to his advantage consistently. Plays with great eyes and awareness in zone. Multiple occasions of him crossing into the middle of the field and clearly communicating and rotating back to an open zone. Great patience in his backpedal, trusting his athleticism to turn and run at the best moment. Timing in his hip turns and hand usage in press. Rarely misses with his hand placement when making contact at the release. Willingness to compete in the run game on the edges.

Cons:

Gerenstein: Patience in his backpedal is sometimes too safe, resulting in cushions that are too big in down & distance situations where coverage needs to be tighter. Will focus more on stacking and driving a receiver back, rather than shedding the block and attempting to make the tackle sooner. Plays a guessing game of timing when playing the ball in the air and results in unnecessary PI calls.

Summary:

Gerenstein: Versatile, athletic corner who excels in press and off man and is heady in zone. Listed at 6’1, 179, Pritchett is lean but good sized for an outside corner. He runs well down the field with receivers and changes directions swiftly. His coverage is generally sticky, relying on his technique and twitchy hips. He shows discipline and patience at the release in press coverage, keeping his eyes up and timing his hand placement well. While press coverage is a strong point of his game, his ability to stay low in his backpedal suits him best to play off-man coverage at the next level. He played to the boundary and the field in 2020, and even logged some snaps at nickel and played well at all positions. One thing he can afford to improve at is his ball skills. Pritchett loves to play the ball through the receiver’s hands rather than turning his head and either forcing a turnover or batting the ball down before the offensive player has a shot at it. With this, Pritchett’s style of play can help his recovery on double moves but can also make him susceptible to playing the hands way too early resulting in penalties. With only one year under his belt as a consistent starter, Pritchett has played well but has shown a very high ceiling if he can continue to match up well against the more athletic wide receivers on his schedule.

One-Liners

Gerenstein: Versatile, good-sized, athletic corner who excels in press and off man and is heady in zone.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Gerenstein: 7.6 / 8.6