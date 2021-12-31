NFL Draft Profile: Neil Farrell Jr., Defensive Tackle, Louisiana State University Tigers

#92

Pos: DT

Ht: 6040

WT: 325

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Mobile, AL

Murphy High School

Neil Farrell Jr. Louisiana State University

Tigers

One-Liner:

Defensive tackle with below average athleticism and very short arms.

Pros:

Defensive tackle with good size in terms of height and weight. Farrell times the snap well consistently giving him an advantage off the ball. He possesses a quick swim move to beat lunging blockers off the ball and penetrate the backfield. From a four-point stance, Farrell extends explosively, creating knockback and stacking blocks. He stays square when moving laterally.

Cons:

Lacking athleticism when moving laterally or in a straight line, Farrell is unable to threaten blockers with quickness. His poor burst prevents him from attacking gaps and getting penetration. Farrell is unable to exploit his advantage after creating a half-man relationship. When trying to recover into cutback lanes, he is too slow to reach the ball carrier. Very short arms mean that blockers are able to outreach him consistently. Farrell is unable to push the pocket consistently, lacking lower body strength and having his motor run hot and cold. Average hand quickness and little violence prevent him from breaking the contact point and deconstructing blocks. Farrell pops up after the snap, causing him to get out leveraged, twisted and uprooted. His anchor is below average, surrendering ground against combo blocks. An inconsistent tackler, Farrell is also slow to locate ball carriers when engaged with opponents.

Summary:

Defensive tackle with below-average athleticism and very short arms. Farrell beats lunging blockers with his swim move. He possesses below-average leg drive and plays with a high pad level. Farrell projects as a camp defensive tackle who brings experience and size. His limitations in terms of athleticism and length will likely prevent him from making a roster or sticking on a practice squad.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.1/5.5

