NFL Draft Profile: Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston Cougars

#96

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 245

Hometown: Missouri City, TX

High School: Ridge Point

Eligibility: 2023

Nelson Ceaser

Houston Cougars

One-Liner:

A technically-refined player, Nelson Ceaser wins by pairing accurate, active, and creative hands with above-average change of direction ability and flexibility; that said, the Houston defender is an underwhelming athlete who is too often overpowered or mirrored by offensive linemen. His tackling and ability to defend the run and the pass should enable him to make a roster early in his career and contribute on special teams. He can develop into a rotational pass rusher.

Evaluation:

Though 2022 second-round pick Logan Hall received most of the attention, Houston’s defensive line in 2021 was quietly an excellent group in terms of cumulative talent. Sometimes buried behind draft prospects and proven players, Nelson Ceaser flashed when he saw the field. The fourth-year sophomore attacks with a clear pass-rush plan. He plays with impressive hand timing and a varied arsenal of moves that he strings back-to-back. He regularly employs hand counters. Further, Ceaser typically maintains a low pad level to reduce his blockable surface area and enhance his functional strength. He has the awareness to attack inside or outside, frequently recognizing and taking advantage of oversets and soft inside shoulders. He often practices hand feints and salesmanship before engagement to force blockers into errors. A fluid mover with impressive change of direction and solid bend, Ceaser can capitalize on his opponents’ mistakes. He uses his solid flexibility to contort his body and avoid contact. What’s more, Ceaser has the speed to win the outside track if the offensive lineman is slow to react. In run defense, the nuanced defender tracks the ball carrier at all times. He uses his leverage to stack and set the edge. He keeps strong gap discipline and is a solid tackler. All the same, Ceaser is a flawed prospect with limited experience. Moreover, his lack of standout athletic traits caps his ceiling. Ceaser’s linear burst, lateral burst, first step, and speed are ostensibly middling and inconsistent. Offensive linemen have too much success mirroring him. Additionally, Ceaser’s arm length seems average. When entering engagement, he often comes in squared and gives up full man. The Texas native does not have sufficient power to reliably work through offensive tackles. Ceaser has a poor track record separating from blockers and finishing his rush. Once linemen latch on, he cannot break their grip and is subsequently sealed, controlled, or washed. When he approaches with a high pad level, he is easily put off-balance. In his speed rush, Ceaser takes awkward angles up the outside track that preclude him from effectively using his bend. In run defense, he is inconsistent reading the mesh point. He has no experience in coverage and must play at either five-tech, seven-tech, or nine-tech. Ceaser projects as a special teamer with the potential to grow into a rotational pass rusher.

Grade:

6th Round