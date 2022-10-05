NFL Draft Profile: Nesta Jade Silvera, Defensive Lineman, Arizona State Sun Devils

Nesta Jade Silvera

Arizona State Sun Devils

#1

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6010

Wt: 306

40: 5.24

DOB: 01/23/

Hometown: Pembroke Pines, FL

High School: Plantation American Heritage

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Silvera is an explosive penetration-style defensive tackle who lacks a high ceiling as a down-to-down pass rusher but displays immense heart and effort every snap.

Evaluation:

Silvera primarily plays everywhere from a 4i-tech to a 1-tech, but he’s received a handful of snaps lined up over the center at 0-tech. Silvera is productive in this 0-tech role, but it’s unlikely he’ll continue playing it in the NFL, where the centers are stronger and better athletes. Silvera added weight between his time at Miami and Arizona State. The added mass helps anchor better against the run and makes the Florida native look more like an NFL interior lineman. However, Silvera must be careful not to let his weight sap some of his exceptional physical gifts. At Miami, his explosive first step and quickness as a penetrating lineman allowed him to wreck plays. Silvera could play that role in the NFL if he drops a little weight. The former four-star recruit is relentless in pursuit and displays good linear speed for his size. He likes to deliver punishing hits on ball carriers. Silvera knows how to get skinny and angular to shoot gaps. He plays with natural leverage, and his powerful leg drive helps him push guards backward. Silvera dominated North Carolina State center Grant Gibson on several reps in 2021 with his power and leverage. The defensive lineman uses a spin move to create separation and set up better angles to the football. He’ll occasionally use a swim move as a pass rusher but primarily relies on a bull rush. Silvera redirects off the first block, takes good angles to the ball, and accelerates through tackles. He has impressive upper body strength, and his hands pack some pop (although it’s inconsistent). His age, growing injury history, and undersized stature could raise some concerns during the pre-draft process. Despite adding more mass, Silvera is still displaced by double teams and struggles to anchor at the point of attack. He gets sealed or washed down the line against good run blockers. Silvera always has to be in forward attack mode because he lacks the anchor to sink and hold space consistently. There are concerns about his arm length and history of missed tackles. The fifth-year lineman’s change of direction skills are average at best, and he lacks bend off the edge. Silvera relies primarily on his physical gifts as a pass rusher and displays limited technical development. He doesn’t have go-to pass rush moves or counters and is more of a pocket pusher than a pocket collapser. Silvera’s hands are sometimes a half-second late to deploy, although his placement and timing are usually acceptable.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Silvera was a four-star recruit from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 54 recruit according to 247Sports, No. 121 for Rivals, and No. 65 for On3.com. ESPN ranked him 50th in the nation with an 85 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, Silvera totaled 79 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He won back-to-back Class 5A state championships and strung together 27 consecutive wins while at American Heritage. Silvera was selected for the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He transferred from Miami to Arizona State ahead of the 2022 season. He earned Honorable Mention All-ACC status in 2020. Silvera missed four games during the 2019 college season as he recovered from offseason foot surgery.