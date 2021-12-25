NFL Draft Bible: David Ojabo, Defensive End, Michigan WolverinesDraft SharePreviewPublish

Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft Bible: David Ojabo, Defensive End, Michigan Wolverines

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Michigan defensive end, David Ojabo
Author:
David Ojabo
michigan wolverines

#55
Pos: DE/OLB
Ht: 6046
Wt: 250
DOB: 5/17/00
Eligible: 2022
Aberdeen, SCO
Blair Academy

David Ojabo
Michigan Wolverines

Pros

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull. His lateral agility and explosiveness make him tough to block on an island as he beats quick sets with an inside spin. He occasionally sets up the outside track with an inside jab. Ojabo’s motor is good, getting home without winning the hand battle at times. When he extends, he utilizes his very good length and keeps blockers out of his frame. He collapses inside off of extension against blockers with horizontal pads. Ojabo is a good wrap-up tackler who has the awareness to go for the football and force fumbles when he is unable to finish the sack with a tackle. His springy athleticism gives him great range to the sideline and allows him to cover tight ends underneath. 

Cons

A raw player, Ojabo does not read tackles and attack what they offer to him, wasting rushes. He frequently forces an outside track rush when blockers already overset. Ojabo processes slowly making cut and chip blocks very efficient against him. Not arriving at extension consistently allows blockers to latch. A lack of hand violence prevents him from shedding afterward. When locking out, Ojabo is susceptible to getting snatched. Average ankle flexion prevents him from turning tight corners at the top of his rush. He can not dip his shoulder under tackles. Staying upright hurts him when stunting inside and allows low blockers to twist and finish him. Ojabo possesses below-average leg drive and offers little threat as a power rusher. 

Summary

Springy two-point stance rusher with very good length and great explosiveness. Ojabo is tough to block on an island due to his quickness and threatens the outside shoulder. He struggles to process and fails to take advantage of oversetting tackles consistently. His average ankle flexion prevents him from turning tight corners. Ojabo projects as a developmental pass rusher who can get on the field as a designated speed pass rusher in his rookie season. As he continues to develop his game, he has the athleticism to develop into one of the better rushers in the league by adding a bull rush and improving his hand violence. 

One‌ ‌Liners‌ ‌

Springy standup rusher with very good length and great explosiveness. Ojabo struggles to read tackles and offers little as a power rusher. 

Grades‌ ‌

7.6/9.3

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Read More

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

David Ojabo
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Bible: David Ojabo, Defensive End, Michigan WolverinesDraft SharePreviewPublish

just now
USATSI_17064236
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drake Thomas, Linebacker, NC State Wolfpack

14 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Devonte Wyatt
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

18 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Desmond Ridder
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

21 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15917048
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Tigers

27 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Dameon Pierce
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Gators

31 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

35 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17061906
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

37 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15783157
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

40 minutes ago
Member Exclusive