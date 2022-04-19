NFL Free Agent HUB Profile: Justin Arth, Quarterback

JUSTIN ARTH

School: Texas Wesleyan

Position: QB

Height: 6000

Weight: 201

Hand: 948

Arm: 2968

Wingspan: 7328

Hometown: Stockbridge, GA

High School: Creekside Christian Academy

Age: 23

Agent: Brandy Runyan (Black Diamond Firm)

ONE-LINER

A record-setting quarterback at the DII level who excels in the ‘Air Raid’ attack due to high football intelligence, accuracy and timing—brings a fiery demeanor, along with contagious energetic personality, true leader at quarterback.

EVALUATION

Wore No.13 at HUB Football CAMP (3/27/22). A quick, smart decision-maker who throws a very catchable ball. Possesses a fluid throwing motion with a quick release; fundamentally sound footwork on drop backs. Demonstrated excellent anticipation and timing (especially on back shoulder throws), considering that this was his first time working with the wide receiver group. Took well to coaching from HUB head coach Geep Chryst and offensive coordinator Norm Chow. Lack of prototype size for NFL pocket-passer could be hindering is pro value. Owns good but not great arm strength; thrives in the short-to-intermediate parts of the passing attack. Needs to work on improving his medium-to-deep range passes, notably the fade/post corner route. Cerebral enough to play in any style of offense but best-suited in a spread ‘Air Raid’ style of attack, predicated around quick reads, short passes and up tempo style.

QUOTABLE

“My biggest strength that sets me apart from others that a professional team can rely on is my leadership ability. I am someone who believes in servant leadership and putting myself in my follower’s shoes. People listen and respect me because of the respect and care I show towards them. It also helps that through my abilities and charisma to obtain the respect of all in the locker room. I have experience in the hardships of starting up a football program and leading them through those challenges. I am a natural winner and my leadership is what brought that success.”

BACKGROUND

Last played for Peach State Cats of the United Arena League. Currently trains with quarterback guru Tom House in San Diego and occasionally Quincy Avery in Atlanta. A three-time team captain at Texas Wesleyan; had the “Arth RAMS Award” named in his honor at Texas Wesleyan, given to the player who exudes Respect Accountability Mentality and Sacrifice both on and off the field. Amassed 2869 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 484 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 21 games (15 starts). Played for Coach Johnny Gilbert at Creekside Christian Academy; set Creekside's season and career passing records for yards and touchdowns. Born Justin Arth on June 11, 1998, in Stockbridge, GA; son of Robert and Michelle Arth, has one sister, Lauren. Upcoming tryouts include CFL, FCF, as well as being in the USFL player pool.