NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Angelo Garbutt

ANGELO GARBUTT | Missouri State | LB | HT: | WT: | ARM: | HAND: | WING: | Agent: | DOB:

Evaluation:

Wore No.131 at HUB Football CAMP (9/20/21). Instinctive linebacker who is quick to read and react and flow to the football. Garbutt displayed above-average short-area quickness in positional drills. In coverage, he repeatedly showed very good anticipation to sniff out routes and even jump them. Average footwork caused him to get beat at the top of routes on some occasions. His long speed is lacking, limiting his range to flow sideline to sideline. Garbutt fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker with his twitch and short-area quickness who can contribute at the CFL level if he can improve his footwork.

Background:

Participated in TSL for The Linemen, key player for team who won championship under head coach Hal Mumme. Son of Angelo Garbutt and Toshika; born in Los Angeles, California; has a sister, Breanna. In 2018, Garbutt was an All-MVFC selection and made the athletic director's honor roll. Transfer from Iowa. In three seasons at Missouri State he registered 245 tackles (24 tackles for loss), along with four and a half sacks. Majored in Criminology. Three-year football letterman as outside linebacker and running back for coach Brian Brazil at Hebron (Texas) High; team captain. Also competed in track and basketball.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view